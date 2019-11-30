Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth, and on Thursday, Dec. 5, that magic will be sprinkled on Wagoner when the community holds its 2019 Christmas Parade.
“Wonderful World of Wagoner: A Disney Christmas” is this year's parade theme, and the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to get on board and participate in the fun.
Colorful, creative float entries will compete in the civic/non-profit, commercial and youth/school group divisions in hopes of winning cash prizes. First, second and third place winners in each division will receive $100, $75 and $50 respectively.
Serving as parade grand marshal will be Wayne Rosenthal, the last surviving member of the 45th Infantry in Wagoner. His wife is not able to ride in the parade, therefore he will be joined by his daughter, Rhonda Hash, who has served as Wagoner City Clerk for many years.
"If you see either of them around town, please be sure to thank them and congratulate them," encourages Wagoner Chamber Director Kristen Mallett.
Mallett reminds there are a couple of parade changes that participants and patrons will need to remember. Parade entries will line up on North Story Street, turn west onto Cherokee Street and travel to Main Street, turning south instead of north.
The chamber director said candy will be allowed in the parade, however participants are not allowed to throw it into the crowd from a riding or driving position.
“We suggest you have your candy in a pull wagon and pass it out to the crowd. You will need to have walkers go along with your entry to hand it out,” she said. “We also urge patrons to stay out of the street and refrain from running out toward the float entries.”
One thing that will not change about the Wagoner Christmas Parade is the abundance of characters that will be walking along the parade route to greet guests.
“The characters are a huge contribution to our parade as they are very interactive with the kids. The kids love to see their favorite characters every year,” Mallett noted.
The First United Methodist Church will serve free hot chocolate and cookies to parade participants after the parade. Donations of pre-packaged cookies are still being accepted.