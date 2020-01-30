The Cornerstone Church will host its annual Chili Cook-Off Saturday, March 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church, 102 S. Polk, in Wagoner.
Anyone with a great chili recipe is invited to sign up and participate. Entry fee is $5 and prizes will be awarded for the first, second and third place chili winners.
Those who enjoy eating chili are invited to stop by and taste some of the best in the area. Cost is $5 per person.
Warming up with a bowl of chili is not the only thing Cornerstone Church has going on that day. They will also have a silent auction of items well worth bidding on.
“Invite your friends, neighbors and co-workers and enjoy the day with us eating some great chili and shopping our awesome silent auction items,” organizers invite. “All proceeds will go to our summer family camp.”