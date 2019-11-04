The Wagoner Church of God will host a baked potato/chili dinner Thursday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, 115 S. State St.
Award winning chili, baked potatoes or sweet potatoes with all the trimmings on the side will be served. Cost is $7 per person.
To place an order for delivery, contact Virginia at 918-340-1231 or the church at 918-485-2426.
Coming up on November 15-16, the church’s 1 LIFE Teens group will host an inside rummage sale at the church.
All area residents are invited and encouraged to attend.