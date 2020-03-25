New Beginnings Church at 1106 S.W. 6th St. in Wagoner will hold morning worship on Sunday, March 29 in a very unique way … drive-in style.
Pastor Terry Presley said the 10:30 a.m. service will be much like the old drive-in movie theaters.
“We will set up a small, six-person worship team, along with myself, beneath our awning and allow those who want to attend to stay in their cars and listen from there,” Presley explained. “We will continue to be on Facebook Live as well.”
The pastor said he remembers several years ago when a church in California purchased an old, outdoor theater and conducted similar worship services for a period of time. A pastor he casually knows did the same outdoor service last week.
“We did a live stream last week and a lot of our people texted how much they missed actually being there,” Presley noted. “So we sent out a mass text message and our people began to get really excited about it and wanted to do it.
“Kelly and I just felt like it would be a great morale boost for not only us, but maybe others in town.”
The pastor encourages worshipers to “bring your own popcorn.”
“We are continually praying for this situation and are doing our part to insure the safety of everyone as we live in faith and respect the rights of others,” Presley concluded.