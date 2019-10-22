A renovation project some three and a half months in the making is about to be revealed at the Wagoner Church of God. On Sunday, Oct. 27, the congregation will celebrate the church’s first remodel since the 1970s.
The project includes new seating and carpeting in the worship center, fresh paint that includes an accent wall in the back of the sanctuary and the addition of an acrylic pulpit.
The platform/stage is now one level and the front rail was removed, making way for the addition of walk wraps on each side.
Virginia VonWald, wife of Pastor Bruce VonWald, said for years, the quilting ladies at the church have saved their quilting money to help fund a big part of the renovations. Church members did much of the work themselves.
“After a little over three months, they are done,” Mrs. VonWald said. “Last Sunday was their first Sunday in the new worship center. This coming Sunday, the congregation will dedicate it to the Lord.”
Heartland Church of God Administrative Bishop David Jarvis will perform the ceremony.
“This will be a special Sunday, and we invite everyone to join us in celebrating,” Pastor VonWald said.
The service begins at 10:45 a.m. and a potluck meal will follow.
The Wagoner Church of God is located at 115 S. State St.