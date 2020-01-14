The Wagoner City Council approved Resolution 704 authorizing an application for the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration (USDCEDA) Disaster Recovery Grant to help pick up some of the costs from the 2019 spring floods.
This was one of the items discussed at the regular meeting of the City of Wagoner on Jan. 6.
Kevin Wilson presented the grant’s details. Wilson said the grant could pick up 80 percent of some of the expenses the city encountered during the flood. The other 20 percent would be the city’s responsibility.
If approved, and Wilson said a quick application would enhance Wagoner’s chances of being approved, the city could get help for the Coal Creek lift station and needed drainage work to move water away from industrial areas and downtown streets.
Resolution 705 was approved stating source of leverage funds in the amount of $424,753 and dedicating those funds as leverage for the USDCEDA’s disaster recovery grant.
The lift station’s cost came to $843,000 and the new storm drainage came to $1.4 million. The grant would help pay for a lot more than the city shouldering the entire amount alone.
In other council business:
• The owners of the home at 1205 E. Linn St. have now been given until Jan. 30 to clean up the property. This has been going on since February 2019 and complaints were made last October again.
This action was taken because of the Code Compliance Case #289-19.
The homeowner claimed to have followed instructions to move items from the front yard to the back yard. The city countered that the action has not stopped the complaints from neighbors.
• The council approved re-zoning part of the city cemetery from RS1 to C3. This is part of the needed expansion.
• An alley in Block 253 was approved to be renamed N.E. 2nd Place. This was done to help give a physical address to 911 dispatchers.
• Dispatcher Jessica Handshoe had her probation period ended and her hourly wage increased by $.50 effective Dec. 30. Library employee Mallory Naugle also had her probation period end effective Dec. 30. Naugle will also receive a $.50 hourly increase in pay.
The Mayor’s Report had plenty of praise handed out for the city’s work on the Christmas lights. Mayor Albert Jones also gave a thumbs up to the Christmas Home Tour.
Mayor Jones also reported that the old depot would join the train cars at a later date. The cars were moved on Jan. 9 to Smith Ave. and Cherokee Street. The depot will be cut in half to better move it.