As some businesses were allowed to open for the first time in almost two months through action from Gov. Kevin Stitt, Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones and Public Works Authority manager Dwayne Elam released a public statement on the city's plans for the coming weeks.
The statement included a plan of action, what will remain closed and details on what is expected while the COVID-19 pandemic continues at a slower pace.
Here is the statement:
• Continuing from our previous Public Statement, the City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority will be taking the following measures for the next few weeks, unless stated otherwise, and will reevaluate the situation at another date: May 15, 2020
• At this time the City of Wagoner fully intends to follow Governor Stitt and the Oklahoma department of Commerce three phase plan “OURS”. With that being said we urge everyone to make their own decisions. If you are not comfortable re-opening you are not required. If you are not comfortable going out, remain at home.
• Wagoner City Hall and Wagoner Public Works Authority lobby’s will be closed to the public. Our staff will continue manning phones and assisting patrons. We encourage online payments and will accept credit card payments over the phone. Should you have questions and would like to speak with our employees, our drive-thru lane will be open at both buildings. Visit our website at www.wagonerok.org.
• Applications for new utility services and building permits are available online and in the entry way of City Hall and the Public Works buildings. Once your application is complete please use the drive-thru to pay fees and/or ask questions.
• The Wagoner City Public Library is closed. The staff will continue to work manning phones and assisting patrons with Overdrive. All late fees incurred during this time will be suspended until restrictions are released.
• Wagoner Municipal Court is suspending all court dates until further notice. You may still pay fines over the phone at 1-800-444-1187 or online at www.trafficpayment.com. If you need to speak to the Court Clerk please call 918-485-2554 or use our drive-thru.
• The recycling trailer and city dumpster will be closed until further notice.
• The Wagoner Community Building and Wagoner Civic Center will be closed for all events.
• The Wagoner Historic Museum will be closed.
• All City Parks and Walking Trail will open; however, the park equipment such as slides and swings will remain closed. Also, we recommend taking proper precautions when utilizing park. No groups over 10 people, practice social distancing.
• All non-essential businesses will follow the stipulations enacted by the Oklahoma dept. of commerce. May 1, 2020 the following businesses can reopen: dining, entertainment, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms, places of worship, and tattoo parlors. These businesses should practice social distancing and sanitation protocols. If you have any questions feel free to look at the plan OURS on https://www.okcommerce.gov/wp-content/uploads/Open-Up-and-Recover-Safely-Plan.pdf
• We encourage everyone to take precautions to keep space between yourself and others. Wash your hands often. Avoid crowds as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed.
• Practice social distancing, keep 6 feet between all persons. Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people.
We are monitoring information from the CDC, Federal Government, State Government, and Health Department, as it is available, to help protect our citizens and employees.
This statement is in no way meant to induce panic, and our citizens and employees should not interpret it as such. These actions are based on clear guidance from public health experts and are a proactive step towards protecting the health of our community as a whole. We will reevaluate and notify the public of any changes on May 15, 2020.
It was signed by Mayor Jones and Elam.