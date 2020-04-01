The City of Wagoner and Wagoner Public Works Authority have announced the following measures will be followed for municipal operations during this COVID-19 pandemic until April 30, at which time everything will be re-evaluated.
In making this announcement, City Administrator Dwayne Elam and Mayor Albert Jones say they are monitoring information for the Centers for Disease Control, federal government, state government and health department, as it is available, to help protect citizens and employees.
“This statement is in no way meant to induce panic and our citizens and employees should not interpret it as such,” their statement says. “These actions are based on clear guidance from public health experts and a proactive step towards protecting the health of our community as a whole,” they said. “We will re-evaluate and notify the public of any changes on May 1, 2020.”
In a public statement posted by city officials:
• Wagoner City Hall and Wagoner Public Works Authority lobbies will be closed to the public. Staff will continue to man telephones and assist patrons. Online payments are encouraged and credit card payments will be accepted over the phone. Should someone have questions and would like to speak to an employee, the drive-thru lanes will be open at both buildings. Residents can also visit the city website at www.wagonerok.org.
• Applications for new utility services and building permits are available online and in the entry way of city hall and the public works buildings. Once your application is complete, please use the drive thru to pay fees and/or ask questions.
• The Wagoner city Public Library is closed. Staff will continue to man phones and assist patrons with digital resources using the Overdrive app. All late library fees incurred during this time will be suspended until restrictions are released.
• Wagoner Municipal Court is suspending all court dates until further notice. You may still pay fines over the phone at 1-800-444-1187 or online at www.trafficpayment.com. If you need to speak to the court clerk, call 918-485-2554 or use the drive-thru.
• All emergency services including police, fire and EMS will remain operational.
• The recycling trailer and city dumpster will be closed until further notice.
• The Wagoner Community Building and Wagoner Civic Center will be closed for all events. The Wagoner Historic Museum will be closed.
• All city parks and the walking trail will remain open; however, take proper precautions when utilizing park equipment. No groups over 10 people – practice social distancing.
• City officials say please do not call 911 or show up to a doctor’s office or emergency room for a fever. Call your doctor or the local emergency room for further instructions.
• All non-essential businesses will remain closed. For questions about essential and non-essential business, please visit the OK Department of Commerce website at www.okcommerce.gov/wp-content/uploads/Oklahoma-Essential-Industries-List.pdf.
• City officials encourage everyone to take precautions to keep space between yourselves and others. Wash your hands often. Avoid crowds as much as possible to further reduce your risk of being exposed. Please continue to support local businesses with online and pick-up orders.
• Practice social distancing, keep six feet between all persons. Do not gather in groups of more than 10 people.