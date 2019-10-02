Saturday, Oct. 5 will be one busy day in Wagoner when the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the community's fall City-Wide Garage Sale. By last week's deadline, 24 addresses have been registered for the sale.
Even more sales will be offered by Wagoner residents living in the rural area who have been invited to set up a vendor space in the Wagoner Civic Center parking lot.
Chamber Director Kristen Mallett said garage sale times vary according to each participant.
"We are very excited about the number of participants in this year's city-wide garage sale," Mallett said. "The weather says it will be 78 degrees, which is perfect garage sale weather!"
She invites garage sale enthusiasts to load up their cars and spend the day with family and friends "treasure hunting" in Wagoner.
"Remember to stop by our local restaurants for a bite to eat and enjoy your Saturday packed full of sales," she invited.
The following addresses have been pre-registered with permitted sales on Saturday.. Watch for signs, however, as late add-ons may occur.
Permitted Addresses
- 405 Mockingbird Lane
- 1302 S. McKinney Ave.
- 602 N. Graham Ave.
- 1002 N. Gertrude
- 1003 S.W. 4th
- 1206 S.E. 10th
- 512 N. State
- 407 N.E. 3rd St.
- 1007 S.E. 5th
- 1112 S.E. 4th
- 605 S.W. 3rd
- 1813 S.W. 2nd
- 601 N. State
- 1809 N. Gertrude
- 1503 S.E. 9th
- 2106 S. Pierce Ave .
- 2108 S. Taylor Ave.
- 606 E. Willow Dr.
- 204 N. Ward
- 1101 S.W. 19th Street
- 804 S. Mable
- 29584 OK 51
- 524 W. Cherokee
- 1229 S.E. 1st
- 701 S.E. 3rd St.
- 904 N.W.14th St.
A garage sale list will also be provided from a location outside of the Civic Center on sale day.