Two days of festivities and fun are planned Friday and Saturday, Oct. 4-5 when the Wagoner Class of 1989 holds its 30-year reunion.
Classmates will gather Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Wagoner High School football game with Grove. The south end bleachers have been reserved for the class.
The celebration will move to Schalliol's Bar, Grill & Lanes in downtown Wagoner (121 N. Main) from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. A full kitchen and bar will be open until closing time, and classmates will pay their own cost for activities, food and beverages.
On Saturday night at 6 p.m. a reunion gathering will be held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Catoosa. Everyone will meet at the Sports Bar on the second floor.
For more information, visit the Wagoner Class of Eighty Nine Facebook page.