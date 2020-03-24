Like a lot of hospitals in the country, Wagoner Community Hospital is fighting the same shortages of COVID-19 test kits and personal protection equipment, it was revealed on the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce video conference meeting on Thursday, March 19.
“There are 100 test kits in the entire state and I have 16 here in Wagoner,” said WCH Director Jimmy Leopard. “We are working with the state and will be rationed.”
Leopard gave some standards by what people can do if they are sick.
“If you are mildly ill, there is no reason to test. Just contact your doctor,” Leopard said. “The bar is set high for (COVID-19) testing.”
The bar is having a productive cough and a temperature of 100.4 and higher fever.
The hospital will also try and prevent the spread of the disease by closing at 5 p.m. Access for emergency care will still be open through the emergency entrance.
General access to the hospital’s main entrance before 5 p.m. will require everyone being screened at the door.
“There are some supply issues seen (with protective equipment),” Leopard added. “We have enough ventilators here. The hospital is also postponing non-emergency surgery. We have a lot more we may postpone, too.”
Leopard urged citizens to go to the hospital’s website for always updated information. The website is connected to the Centers for Disease Control for valuable information about the spread of the virus.
“We still do not have one documented case in Wagoner County,” Leopard said.
The preventive measures taken now of social distancing, no gatherings of 10 or more people, washing hands frequently and staying home if you are sick will go a long way to help keeping the pandemic from overwhelming hospital systems.