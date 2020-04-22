Wagoner Community Hospital had two new arrivals on Thursday right outside the emergency room.
It wasn’t new patients or babies, but two buildings for help with overflow during peak periods of flu or the current COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the buildings will be for drive-thru testing and the other for patients.
“The two portable buildings are from Graceland Portable Buildings of Wagoner,” said WCH Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Leopard. “The placement of these buildings is to better prepare the hospital in case of a surge of infected patients.”
Leopard assured the hospital has not reached the surge category at the moment.
“The buildings are being prepared for use at this time. Modifications to the buildings including electrical and IT work to prepare them for use and occupancy,” Leopard added. “We expect to have the buildings ready in less than one month.”
The larger of the two buildings will serve the more ambulatory population, keeping them safely separate from more critically ill patients.
“Other uses may include large scale illness, routine outpatient lab draws and COVID antibody testing once a testing method is approved by the Food and Drug Administration,” Leopard said.
Leopard added some good news on the COVID-19 front. He said that WCH has treated and released four inpatients with the virus since it spread to Wagoner County.
“We are hopeful that Governor Stitt is correct in predicting that the peak of the crisis will occur in mid to late April. Nevertheless, it is always safer to be prepared for worse case scenarios that may extend for longer periods of time,” Leopard explained.
Donald Dowdy of R. Pettis Construction in Glenwood, Ark., maneuvered the larger building through the WCH parking lot to its present location at the emergency entrance. He threaded the large structure to its new home like a pro.
“We are so grateful to Katherine Farrow and the staff at Graceland Portable Buildings of Wagoner for providing these two buildings to help the hospital in its preparedness plans,” Leopard said. “The community of Wagoner has given us outstanding support in so many ways as we deal with this crisis on the frontlines.”
What was the reaction to getting the buildings?
“We were flabbergasted,” said Brandy Moore, RN, who is the Quality Director/Infections control leader. “We had been requesting a structure (of any kind). The State Health Department deployed tents, but were out. To be connected with something that’s much better than a tent, we were excited about that.”
Graceland’s home office in Cunningham, Ky., offered they are committed to helping our communities in their time of crisis.
The local Graceland company worked with the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce, the Wagoner County Emergency Management and local leaders to help get this accomplished.
“We had 100 miles of people that made this work,” Farrow said.