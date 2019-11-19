The first Wagoner Community Outreach Thanksgiving dinner served in 1998 was attended by 10-to-15 people.
Twenty-one years later that total has increased to 150 and Terry Presley couldn’t be more pleased.
One thing needs to be clarified about the Outreach. Yes, they serve a traditional Thanksgiving meal in November, but also every month do a meal for those less fortunate. Not only that, they collect groceries to send home with attendees each month to help bridge the financial gap a family may be facing.
“It’s OK,” said Presley. “We turn away no one.”
What was the reaction to first meeting?
“They were very appreciative,” Presley added.
The Thanksgiving meal will be served again on Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Outreach center is located at 700 S.W. 13th.
“Hopefully, we try to box up some extra meals,” Presley added. “We’ve had some elderly people with relatives come in from out of town and say, ‘We’ll go to the Outreach for lunch.’”
That’s fine, too. Presley understands the need to be filled.
How did all this start?
Presley and his wife, Debbie, were in a financial bind in 1973. They needed help and only a few knew they were in dire straits.
They got help when someone left a sack of groceries on their doorstep. The Presleys prayed and promised one day they would pay it back by helping those in need.
That’s how the Outreach got started, but it wasn’t called that until 2004.
“It started at New Beginnings Church and we knew we had to bring in and invite other churches to join in with us. Out of that group the Wagoner Community Outreach was formed,” Presley explained.
Has it become too much to plan each month and then have a big Thanksgiving meal, too?
“We get tired sometimes, but know we are doing more good...because the Lord told us, too,” Presley said. “Helping people is still the foundation. I have a passion for it. If I didn’t I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t believe in it.”
Presley’s wife was part of the outreach, too. However, she passed away in 2013 and Terry has worked hard to help maintain the original promise.
There are many others to thank as well, Presley said.
“We always have volunteers,” Presley praised. “Nobody is paid and nobody has been paid. We’ve had as high as 50-to-55 volunteers sacking groceries, unloading the supply truck and those who serve or cook the meals.”
So, as everyone chows down on homemade rolls, turkey and desserts, the idea of one Wagoner couple continues to this day.