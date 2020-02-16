The Wagoner Conservation District does a lot of things for the good of the general public without anyone knowing it.
Established in 1937 during the Dust Bowl era in Oklahoma, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission is a non-regulatory agency working with 84 local conservation districts and the USDA National Resources Conservation Service to educate and assist the public in implementing voluntary practices on their land.
For the work the District does locally, the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce selected it as Business of the Month for February.
Districts strive to conserve and protect natural resources for the continuity of the land, heritage and future of all Oklahomans.
As the Dust Bowl wiped out crops and farms, the Oklahoma Conservation Commission and Conservation Districts were created.
Congress in 1937 encouraged states to create conservation districts and state conservation agencies to work with the Federal government on soil erosion control.
The district was originally Wagoner County Soil and Water Conservation District, but the Conservation District Act in 1971 changed Districts to be Conservation District to better reflect a broader mission of conserving all renewable natural resources in the state.
The Wagoner County Conservation District has five board members. Three are elected by registered voters and two are appointed by the Oklahoma Conservation Commission.
The award to the Wagoner District was made by Kristen Mallett, who is Executive Director of the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce to Chairman George Stunkard.