Wagoner County Abstract Company is all about details concerning all things land. And, since they are not making any more land at the moment, it is an important job to keep straight on who owns what and where.
The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce appreciates the job that Wagoner County Abstract does for citizens and for the Chamber. Chamber Executive Director Kristen Mallett has presented manager Marlin Norman with December Business of the Month honors.
It is easy to say that Wagoner probably wouldn’t be what it is today without Wagoner County Abstract Company.
There is a long history regarding the company, beginning with its founding in 1907.
Norman joined the company in 1977.
“We’ve had three owners (since 1907) and owned now by a trust,” Norman said. “We provide abstracts and a compilation of all records that concerns a piece of property.
The abstract does estate closings, deeds, mortgages and provides title insurance to protect the buyer.
The business has two Cherokee Street locations. One is at 219 E. Cherokee and the other is on the corner of Cherokee and Casaver.
“Storage is upstairs,” Norman said. “Closing and title insurance (needs) are on the corner.”
The current locations were built in 1899 and remodeled in 1929.
The fixes to an older building continue. The company has spent $150,000 in the last four months on the roof, Norman explained.
The company was Business of the Year in 2007 and Business of the Month in 2012.
The attention to detail is everywhere, too. Norman said they can trace land back to the original Indian allotment days.
The company is devoted to providing accuracy at reasonable prices and being reasonable, fair and courteous to its customers as well as providing additional services.
The Wagoner County Abstract Company was originally created by a consolidation of Planters Investment and Abstract Company, Security Abstract Company, Wagoner County Abstract Company and Guaranty Abstract Company by Howard Searcy.
Searcy came to Indian Territory in 1903 and operated the company until his death. He served as 16th president of the Oklahoma Land and Title Association from 1927 to 1928.
Arch Lancaster joined the company in 1920 and became the owner after the death of Searcy in 1946. Lancaster would also go on to serve as president of OLTA as the 34th president from 1949 to 1950.
In 1958, Margie Semore, who had been with the company since 1939, became a partner. After Mr. Lancaster’s death in 1978, Semore purchased the remaining interest in the company and remained the sole proprietor until her passing in 2015.