OKLAHOMA CITY -- The statewide COVID-19 overall case total reached over 10,000 as 331 new cases were reported by the State Department of Health on Saturday.
The state has recorded 10,037 with 197 in the hospital and 7,414 that have recovered. There have been 271,925 that have tested negative in the state.
Wagoner County saw eight new cases to raise its total to 202. No new deaths were reported in the county, but one was noted statewide to reach 368.
The new Wagoner County cases found two new ones each in Coweta and Wagoner. Broken Arrow residents in Wagoner County added four. The county added one new recovery to reach 142.
The overall Wagoner County numbers stand at 202 cases, 17 deaths and 142 that have recovered.
Wagoner County city numbers are:
* Wagoner: 48 cases, four deaths, 38 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 73-12-53.
* Broken Arrow: 291-12-188.
* Catoosa: 9-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.