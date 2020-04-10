OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County saw eight new cases in the daily COVID-19 numbers released by the State Healh Department on Friday. The county has now 65 confirmed cases and remains at four deaths.
Statewide saw an increase of 110 COVID-19 cases to reach 1,794 and eight new deaths were also reported. The state now stands at 88 deaths.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) leads in number of confirmed cases and deaths with 413 and 17 deaths. Tulsa County was next with 314 confirmed cases and 16 deaths.
Cleveland County (Norman area) saw a small increase to reach 236 cases, but no new deaths to remain at 14.
There are 20,370 negative cases reported and that figure includes numbers from private labs now. Hospitalizations jumped by 13 to reach 428 statewide.