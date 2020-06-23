OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County recorded one new death that came from the Broken Arrow area in the county while statewide saw 295 new COVID-19 cases during Tuesday's report from the State Department of Health.
Overall, there were two deaths in the state and that total stands now at 371. There are 265 currently in the hospital with the disease. There have been 284,029 that tested negative.
Wagoner County added one new case in addition to the one death. The county totals are now 216 cases, 18 deaths and 146 that have recovered.
The city of Wagoner had no changes from Monday's report and stand 50 cases, four deaths and 38 that have recovered.
Other city numbers in the county include:
* Coweta: 76-12-53.
* Broken Arrow: 323-13-205.
* Catoosa: 10-0-7.
* Porter: 3-0-3.