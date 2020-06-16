OKLAHOMA CITY -- There were two new COVID-19 cases in Wagoner County and they came from Broken Arrow residents that live in the county, according to Tuesday's numbers released by the State Department of Health.
Statewide there was another big increase in confirmed cases with 228 to reach 8,645. There were also four new deaths statewide and that total is now at 363. There are 172 currently in the hospital and 6,765 that have recovered in the state.
Tulsa County continued to show big increases and now stands No. 1 in the state with 1,729 cases, 64 deaths and 1,111 that have recovered.
Wagoner County's two new cases raised that total to 173 overall with 17 deaths and 136 that have recovered.
The COVID-19 numbers in Wagoner, Coweta, Catoosa and Porter did not change from Monday's report. Broken Arrow had nine new cases with two coming from people living in Wagoner County. BA stands at 239 cases with 12 deaths and 158 that have recovered.