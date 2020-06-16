For the second time in three years, the Wagoner County American-Tribune has received top honors in the Oklahoma Press Association’s annual Better Newspaper Contest.
In an online awards announcement on Monday, the American-Tribune picked up eight publication awards in Division 6 enroute to winning a Sequoyah Award, the highest honor in the contest.
Sequoyah Award winners are determined by the amount of points accumulated in eight of the contest’s 20 categories: news content, layout and design, advertising, editorial writing, photography, sports coverage, sales promotion and community leadership.
The American-Tribune received first place awards in news content, layout and design, advertising, editorial writing and sports coverage. The publication placed second in sales promotion and community leadership and third in photography.
Individually, News Editor Christy Wheeland won first place in feature writing, second place in sports writing and third place in both news photo and feature photo categories. Staff writer John Ferguson won third place in personal columns.
Judges for the 2019 contest were members of the Maine Press Association. They had high praise for the local news publication in its award-winning categories.
“A really robust weekly newspaper with strong local news, strong government coverage, a strong editorial presence and excellent graphics,” the news content judge commented. “Any community would be pleased to be served by this newspaper.”
For layout and design, the judge called the American-Tribune “a clear winner for its great front page layout with impactful graphics, photos, and fonts. The sports pages also shine with their organization of stats and stories, making it easy for readers to find what they’re looking for.”
Paginators Melanie Allen and Joseph Fasano are designers for the newspaper.
The advertising division judge called the newspaper “a delight.”
“The advertising stacks are perfect and the color is spot-on. Each and every ad looks great and is well-designed,” the judge wrote. “The Christmas tree double-truck is a fun presentation that I’m sure the newspaper readers enjoy. 10 out of 10 all around!”
Media Consultant Jeanne Fritz and Customer Service/Inside Sales Specialist Channing Wedel dedicate themselves to work with businesses and individuals and assist with their advertising needs. A team of designers work behind the scenes as well.
Relating to editorials, the judge called entries “an informative behind-the-scenes take on civic engagement and the news-gathering process, making clear and concise arguments with a distinct voice that makes the message feel appropriately familiar.”
Entries included “The great, the strong and the unexplainable”, “Vote yes on May 14 Wagoner school bond issue” and “Hats off to our emergency service providers.”
The sports coverage judge commented, “This newspaper’s sports coverage is immense and its outstanding photography and layout puts it way ahead of the competition. Great action photos, use of listing track results, use of white space and good headline writing make this a winner.”
Wheeland’s winning feature story, “Lindsay’s Heart” addressed organ donation and the connection between a donor and recipient’s families.
“It was a bold move for the reporter to denote the piece was “a story worth telling” within the introduction — a bold move that paid off,” the judge wrote. “This piece was an incredibly well-written piece reflecting the emotional roller-coaster those involved have experienced. The reporter nicely tied two separate stories into one powerful, and inspiring, story. The sidebar information was a great touch to showcase readers the significance of the piece. Well done!”
Ferguson’s second place community leadership entry featured the Wagoner Animal Clinic’s effort to create a pet food pantry.
“A good effort to keep the community informed of important issues that need addressing,” judges wrote. “The image of a hungry dog outside a sandwich shop leads to the articulated need for a pet pantry. A stray email claiming that the city is stressed out — time for introspection and getting readers engaged in looking at the assessment. Good ideas and good to wake the public up!”