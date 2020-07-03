OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County and the state saw COVID-10 increases with 12 and 526, respectively, according to numbers released by the State Department of Health on Friday.
Wagoner County has seen 289 virus cases overall with 19 deaths and 204 that have recovered. Statewide the total went up to 15,065 with three new deaths for a 398 mark. The report did not have hospitalizations, but showed 11,519 have recovered.
The 12 new Wagoner County cases came from Wagoner (2), Coweta (4) and Broken Arrow residents (6) that live in the county.
Wagoner County's city numbers look like this:
* Wagoner: 59 cases, four deaths, 47 that have recovered.
* Coweta: 96-12-65.
* Broken Arrow: 505-15-337.
* Catoosa: 14-0-11.
* Porter: 3-0-3.