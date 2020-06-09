The COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc with most everything in life the last few months and that includes campaigning for public office.
The Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce is trying to help shed some light on the candidates for Wagoner County offices with a special Candidate Forum. It will be recorded on June 18 and accessed online on June 22.
“Due to COVID-19, we understand the candidates currently running for office have not had the opportunity to campaign at events and meetings like they normally would,” said Chamber Executive Director Kristen Mallett. “We want to give the candidates an opportunity to educate our members and the community about their backgrounds, qualifications and platforms and how they will resolve some of the issues the office they are seeking faces.”
The chamber has continued to find innovative ways to use video conferencing tools to keep their members up to date. This is another step to keep people informed.
“COVID-19 has changed the way we operate at the chamber. However, the pandemic has not stopped us from serving our members and community. From day one of this pandemic we have learned to embrace technology to continue doing our job,” Mallett explained.
“By using technology we will be able to reach all of Wagoner County, not just Wagoner city limits. After all, the upcoming election doesn’t just affect voters in the City of Wagoner, but the entire county,” Mallett added. “Wagoner County has 43,065 registered voters and only 4,068 of those voters are inside the City of Wagoner.
“Due to COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines our committee feels it is best to proceed with our event virtually so that everyone can watch safely. We hope to provide a quality video with quality sound for our virtual audience. Now our members and the entire county can conveniently watch our forum on their own time from the comfort and safety of their own home.
“Additionally, this digital format will allow people who normally wouldn’t get to come because of scheduling conflicts the ability to watch the forum.”
Event Guidelines
The forum will be in person with chamber board and candidates at the Wagoner Civic Center (301 S. Grant Ave.) on Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19 precautions, attendees will be limited to candidates, chamber staff and chamber board members. The evening will be recorded and published virtually on Monday, June 22 via YouTube and Facebook.
This will be a non-partisan event and the Wagoner Area Chamber of Commerce will not be announcing any endorsements to candidates after the event.
Mallett said the intent of this forum is to allow members and the community an opportunity to become educated and informed about the candidates seeking the offices listed above.
Chamber members whose dues are current will have the opportunity to submit questions for the candidates. Members and board members will have until Friday June 12 at 4:30 p.m. to get those questions submitted via email at chamber@thecityofwagoner.org.
If organizers are not able to get to all the questions in the time allotted, they will get the question to the candidate for them to answer the member directly. The candidate may also add his cell phone number or email at the end of the forum to invite the members to ask them their questions directly.
Candidates will be given the questions and agenda for the evening no later than Tuesday, June 16 at 4:30 p.m. to prepare themselves for the upcoming forum.
“We look forward to hosting this event and helping our members and community make an informed decision at the polls this month,” Mallet said.