With mandates handed down to limit gatherings to 10 people or less, Wagoner County churches have modified their worship services and programming to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
The following churches have announced changes that are now in effect:
WAGONER CHURCHES
First United Methodist Church has suspended all services and church programs until April 13.
The building will be closed to all activities; however staff is still answering all calls. To reach the pastor or to address any special needs, call the office at 918-485
Immanuel Southern Baptist Church has cancelled all services through March 29.
For assistance on other church matters, call 918-485-5515.
United Church has suspended all in-person meetings until April 1. Pastor Micah Wisdom said after that, staff will re-evaluate the service schedule.
“During our time of no in-person services, we are posting online sermons and devotions,” Wisdom said. “We have asked our members to have church in their homes.
The Cornerstone Church in Wagoner will conduct worship services through live stream Sundays 10:30 a.m. Online Bible study is planned on Wednesday nights at 7 p.m.
The Gathering Pen Cowboy Church continues to hold services on Fridays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tuesday night youth meetings begin at 6:30 p.m.
“We are taking precautions and advising anyone exposed to any sickness, as we do during flu season, to stay home,” Pastor Jessi Schwab said. “We have also advised those most susceptible and those just uncomfortable to be in a group to please stay home and watch services online. We live stream all services on our Facebook page.”
COWETA CHURCHES
The First Baptist Church has cancelled all Wednesday night activities until after April 6.
For the next two weeks, there will be no Sunday school or Sunday worship at the church, although the doors will be open for some to come and pray. A live service will be broadcast on the church Facebook page at some point on Sunday morning and streamed on the website.
The church will re-examine this decision at the end of the two-week period.
“It is important that we maintain family devotionals and continue to give by way of mail and online,” Pastor Vern Charette posted on the church Facebook page. “We as a church are going to suffer but our God will be faithful. This is an awesome opportunity to lead others to Jesus.”
Coweta Assembly has put all activities and events on hold until April 4. The Sunday morning service will be online only – live at 8:30 a.m. and viewable all day on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and links on twitter.
Some small group leaders will Facebook Live their small groups on Sundays.
On Wednesday evenings, the church asks for those who are able to pray from home from 7-8 p.m. Pastor Steve Lee will begin the prayer through a Facebook Live video.
The following live videos are planned:
- Student ministries for 7th through 12th grades on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
- Elevate Students in 5th and 6th grades on Sundays at 1 p.m.
- Kids Church for 1st through 4th grades – a devotion and story time with Pastor Jacki will take place every night at 7:30 p.m.
For questions and office hours, call the church at 918-486-3110. A message will be recorded daily on the church food pantry and daily church operations.
New Home Free-Will Baptist Church is presently closed, however services will be live streamed beginning Sunday, March 22 at 11 a.m. on the church’s Facebook page, @newhomefwbcoweta.
Live streaming services will continue through April 5 or until further notice.
Coweta Baptist Church will not hold church services at the church on March 22, March 25 or March 29. Sunday morning services will be streamed at 11 a.m. on the church Facebook page @cowetabaptist church. Pastor U.C. Fulton said this will be a way for members to all gather around the live stream, pray and worship together.
Currently, the plan is to hold regular prayer services at the church on Wednesday, April 1 and Sunday, April 5. Those plans are subject to change.
Coweta First United Methodist Church will hold Sunday morning worship on Facebook Live. A full service will begin at 10:45 a.m.
Pastor John Miller said the easiest navigation is to go to cowetafumc.org and click the Facebook link at the bottom of the page.
CrossPoint Baptist Church is live streaming its Sunday morning worship service via its website, www.crosspointcoweta.org. Please go to the website and click on the live streaming link. Service begins at 10:45 a.m.
All Sunday services for Community Baptist Church will be online from the Broken Arrow campus. Services can be viewed at fbcba.live at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 12 noon and 5:30 p.m.
The church is currently collecting donations of corn, green beans, spaghetti, spaghetti sauce, canned chicken, canned tuna, rice, dried beans, crackers, Ramen noodles, canned fruit, Snack Pack jello, instant oatmeal, granola bars, toilet paper, diapers (sizes 3, 4, 5 and 6), baby wipes, peanut butter, jelly, macaroni and cheese and Kleenex.
Pastor Adam Mask said anyone who would like to drop off these items or is in need of them can come to the church Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday through Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Anyone who needs prayer or is physically unable to get out and needs assistance to get essentials should email Mask at amask@fbcba.org.
PORTER CHURCHES
Porter First United Methodist Church is cancelling services for Sunday, March 22. Each following weeks’ services will be determined on current instructions.
We will update church information as we receive it at www.wagonercountyat.com.