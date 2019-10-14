The Wagoner County District 3 barn at 16507 S. 305th E. Ave. in Coweta will play host to its annual Fall Trash Off Saturday, Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Event organizers say they will accept old furniture and other unwanted items at this event. They will also accept refrigerators, but the compressors must be removed.
Also on the list of accepted items are used road tires with the rims removed and used motor oil.
They will not accept off road tires and remind this event is not for tire dealers.
“We request that you bag as much of your trash as possible to speed the process,” said District 3 spokesperson Shoni Johnson. “We will have someone to assist with getting larger items into the dumpsters.”
The Oct. 26 event is for Wagoner County residents only, who are urged to clean up their respective parts of the county. For more information, call 918-486-2132 and ask for Shoni or Tracy.