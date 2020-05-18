Phase 2 of the Open Up and Recover Safely (OURS) Plan went into effect on Friday, May 15. As a result, here are the guidelines Oklahoma officials request residents to follow:
• Follow safer-at-home guidelines if they are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population.
• Maintain social distancing from others when in public.
• Avoid socializing in groups.
• Consider resuming non-essential travel.
Employer Guidance
• Close common areas or enforce social distancing.
• Use of protective equipment when interacting with the public is recommended.
Specific Guidance
• Organized sports activities can reopen and operate under proper and sanitation protocols.
• Visits to Senior Care Facilities and Hospitals should still be prohibited.
• Bars can operate with diminished standing-room occupancy.
• Funerals and weddings can resume under social distancing.
• Children’s nursery areas in places of worship can reopen.
“I think this is great information that is subject to change at a moment’s notice,” said Wagoner Mayor Albert Jones. “Having faith that Gov. Stitt and his task force are on top of the data driven decisions and will reverse if necessary, relieves my anxiety to a degree.”
Jones and Wagoner Public Works Authority director Dwayne Elam also released guidelines to remind Wagoner citizens of the local road map expected for public gatherings and businesses.
Wagoner City Hall and Wagoner Public Works Authority lobbies will be open to the public. However, they encourage utilizing the drive-thru at both buildings. Payments can be made online at wagonerok.org or by calling 1-866-232-3639.
• Applications for new utility services are located in the lobby at WPWA or online. Once your application is complete you may come into the lobby to pay fees.
• The Wagoner City Public Library is operating with curbside service only. Patrons should call ahead to obtain items. The hours of operation at this time will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.
• Wagoner Municipal Court will resume June 1. If you received a ticket prior to or during the time court was closed, you must contact the court clerk by May 31 to obtain your court date. Warrants will be issued after that date.
To pay fines by phone, call 1-800-444-1187 or go online at www.trafficpayment.com. If you need to speak to the Court Clerk, call 918-485-2554.
• The city dumpster will be open Monday, May 18.
• The Wagoner Community Building and Wagoner Civic Center will be open for all events, but have no more than 50 people there.
• The Wagoner Museum/History Center will open June 4.
• All city parks and walking trails will remain open, as well as park equipment, and tennis courts.
• All non-essential businesses are permitted to open.
• Continue to wash your hands often. Avoid crowds and wear a mask when you can.
Coweta City Manager Roger Kolman said with the state’s move into Phase 2 of the OURS plan, the City of Coweta will follow suit.
“Businesses all opened up with phase one, however we still encourage curbside delivery. Everyone seems perfectly fine with doing it,” Kolman said. “We painted numbers on downtown curbs. Patrons can drive up to the business, call in to say what spot they are in and have the purchase brought to their car. The businesses enjoy being able to identify who is where.”
Kolman said he expects many Coweta retail businesses and restaurants will take advantage of curb side delivery/pick up until the state moves on to the next phase.
He reminds with phase 2, there should be no more than 50 people in a gathering until June 1. At that time the situation will be reevaluated by state officials.
Social distancing is required between spectators and bleachers may need to be closed.
Mask are recommended for spectators.
Also, no water coolers are allowed. All drinks must be in individual player bottles.