Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending August 23, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Sheila Lee Buster of Porter, prisoner placing body fluid on government employee, battery/assault and battery on police officer and resisting an officer.
John Harold Fink of Catoosa, indecent exposure.
Brock Wade Holden of Wagoner, use of vehicle in discharge of weapon and reckless conduct with firearm.
Jeremy Lee Owings of Coweta, plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Floyd Ray White Jr. of Coweta, domestic assault and battery by strangulation, plan/attempt/conspire to perform an act of violence, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, committing felony with a firearm with defaced ID number and obstructing an officer.
Ian Lee Magrini of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Amber Nicole McDonald of Tulsa, second degree burglary.
MISDEMEANORS
Sally Rachel Caveny of Wagoner, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Joe Clark of Independence, Mo., acts resulting in gross injury.
Christopher Kyle Ennis of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Tyler Don Flores of Coweta, assault and battery.
Wesley Joseph Guidry of Tulsa, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Robert Eugene Harris of Kansas City, Mo., actual physical control and transporting opened container of beer.
James Clifton Lamb of Broken Arrow, aggravated driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Jason Matthew Manns of Coweta, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Marisa Jo Moore of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Anthony James Rhoads of Tulsa, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Jackie James Robinson of Muskogee, driving under the influence, transporting open bottle or container of liquor, driving under suspension and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Jacob Robert Spears, no address listed, threaten to perform act of violence.
Teddy Glenn Walls Sr. of Wagoner, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Billy Lynn Woodruff III of Coweta, trespass after being forbidden.
SMALL CLAIMS
Dennis Lindemann, et al vs. Mary Hayes, et al, money judgment.
Steeplechase Apartments vs. Tiffanie Little, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeplechase Apartments vs. Tiffany Buntin, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Shelby Zimmer, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments vs. Brittanie Poulin, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Catrina Birts, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Jennifer Bickford, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Aaron Hicks, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
The Vineyards vs. Cierra Fowler, forcible entry and detainer.
Supreme Loan Co. Inc. vs. Samantha Luster, money judgment.
Supreme Loan Co. Inc. vs. Diana Tucker, money judgment.
Garden Properties LLC vs. Wayne F. Delibro III, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Patricia E. Gregg vs. Christopher Ryan Fitzhugh, forcible entry and detainer.
SBSA Investments LLC vs. Christopher Ford, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
BD Homes LLC vs. Ashley Guinn, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Theodore Wihytche vs. Jared Lee Dilbeck, indebtedness.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Edward Cook, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Tyler Kindred, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Michael Grogan, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Samilee Dobbs, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties, et al vs. Caleb Moore, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properites, et al vs. Derrick Douglass, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Dream Team Properties, et al vs. Bryce Gardner, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Janet Langston, et al, vs. Everett Bragg, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Discover Bank (Discover) Card, et al vs. Anthony J. Nelson, indebtedness.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card, et al vs. Henrietta Swarthout, indebtedness.
Rickey Don Cutbirth Sr., et al vs. Robert Andrew Rousselot, friendly suit.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Richard Wayne Bowers, et al, indebtedness.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Nancy Louise Scott, indebtedness.
United Fire & Casualty Co vs. Mahan Const. Inc., et al, negligence.
Discover Bank (Discover) Card, et al vs. Mavis W. King, indebtedness.
First Wagoner Bank & Trust vs. Jennifer N. Massey, et al, foreclosure.
Autovest LLC vs. Ricky Zongker, breach of contract.
Autovest LLC vs. Cody Daniel Willhite, breach of contract.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Reva M. Bowline, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Donald G. Martin, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Ashley N. Banfield, indebtedness.
Liberty Bank and Trust vs. Robert J. Steward, money judgment.
USAA General Indemnity Co., et al vs. Born Again Restored LLC, et al, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank vs. Erica J. Forehand, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Karen R. Stills, breach agreement/contract.
American Express National Bank NA vs. David Petterson, breach agreement/contract.
Discover Bank vs. Paula A. Harris, indebtedness.
Kimball C. Gray vs. Patrick Shea Snyder, auto negligence.
Utica Park Clinic vs. Jake Benton Richison, et al, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Anthony Joseph Whitney III and Adrianna Mildred Renee Miller
Norman Ray Butler and Paula Jo Williams
Daniel Ernesto Barbosa and Molli Lynn Geary
Vincent Allen Gorrell and Krystal Yvonne Thompson
Robert Kyle McClain and Colby Lane Shaw
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Chontelle Lavon Wearstler vs. Franklin Earl Wearstler, divorce.
Janet D. Honeywell vs. Donald M. Honeywell, divorce.
Linkous Mack Lowe III vs. Tammie Frances Lowe, divorce.
Axel K. Moiyai vs. Elizebeth S. Moiyai, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Esther Phillips vs. Hannah Maebeth Phillips.
John F. Henderson vs. Joshua Dicristofaro.
Christy Dawn Humphrey vs. Jerad Allen Humphrey.
Hervil Dean Wolfe and minor children (3) vs. James Caddell.
Amanda Grace Boley vs. Jimmy Leo Timmons.
Rick Kirksey, et al vs. Todd Nicholas Loftis.
Elizabeth Ann Ramsey vs. Kevan R. Bartz
William Farrell Craig vs. Cameron Alan-Scot Hammons
Shannon Lynn Wiley vs. Stephen Charles Brayton
Richard Dale Mayberry vs. Renee Michelle Barlow