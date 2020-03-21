Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending March 20, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Carl Wayne Brandt Jr., of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Michael James Buckmaster, of Wagoner, kidnapping and conspiracy.
Regina A. Crouch, of Wagoner, kidnapping and conspiracy.
Corben Eph Henley, of Wagoner, kidnapping and conspiracy.
Brittany Kaylee James, of Porter, third degree burglary.
Brenda Sherrell Moreau, of Wagoner, kidnapping, conspiracy and assault and battery.
Doris Cantrell, et al, vs. Dawn Charboneau, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
MISDEMEANORS
Regino Valenzuela-Mendez, of Bixby, public intoxication.
SMALL CLAIMS
Leslie Long vs. Robert Pulliam, forcible entry and detainer.
Mark Alan Young vs. William Preston Plumlee, et al, money judgment.
Mark Alan Young vs. Aubrey A. Plumlee, money judgment.
Randall Hilker vs. Natoshia Smith, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Pamela Cudney, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Joel Getter, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Phylicia Walker, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Lieuquetsia Bennett, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Donjue Williams, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Magan Eastman, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Jeffery Rollins, money judgment.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Melissa Achzet, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Kenneth Juniel Jr., forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Michael Henry Talley, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Alaysha Armstrong, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Debra Giangrecco, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Jason Yenney, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Edward Cook, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. King Williams, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Cody J. Dowdy vs. Nathan Willis, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Bank of America NA vs. Fawntreva Rabbitt, breach agreement/contract.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Lamonica Smith, breach agreement/contract.
Midfirst Bank vs. Unknown successors of, et al, foreclosure.
Ally Financial Inc. vs. Levi Murphy, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Deirdre Johnson, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Nancy Anne Spence, indebtedness.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Danny Olivarez, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America NA vs. Cleo J. Andrews, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Cherie Baber, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Fawntreva Lynn Rabbitt, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Cleo J. Andrews, indebtedness.
Amber Perez, et al vs. Mark David Gary, et al, personal injury.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Christopher R. Stamper, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Cecilia Leann Jarman, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Michael D. Glantz, indebtedness.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Cecilia Leann Jarman, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Montika A. Collins, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cassidy R. Clark, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Jody Michael Boudreaux, indebtedness.
BOKF N.A. vs. Thomas H. Benedict, et al, foreclosure.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Dale D. Calvert, foreclosure.
Mabrey Bank vs. Jason Gilmore, et al, foreclosure.
Crown Asset Management, LCC vs. Megan Sparkman, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Peggy E. Sherrer, indebtedness.
WILDLIFE
State of Oklahoma vs. Sean Joseph Sloan, fishing without license (resident).
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Godson Ifeanyi Mokwunye and Amanda Joy Mafemi
Randal Wade Smith Jr. and Brettnie Leann Archer
Tyler Steven Beaty and Madison Delani Roberts
Cody James Pearson and Amber Lynn Shaw
Charles Patrick Kelly Mills and Jessica Lynn Patrick
Darren Wesley Day and Aubree Ashton Marks
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
T. Stiles vs. A. Stiles, divorce.
Phillip Hill vs. Bernadette Marie Hill, divorce.
Amy Denise Foster vs. Chad Franklin Foster, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Oliva Ruth Hopkins vs. Barry Ray Parkerson.
Brandy Joyce Stoner vs. Joseph Eugene Clark.