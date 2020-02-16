Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending February 14, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jennifer Cora Bambrough, of Tulsa, identity theft, possession of credit card belonging to another, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (x2), possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Ty Bambrough, of Tulsa, identity theft, possession of credit card belonging to another, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property (x2), possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kira Dye, address not listed, waiver of extradition.
Amy Elizabeth Hamner, of Broken Arrow, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution and obstructing an officer.
Elisabeth Maria Link, of Tulsa, possession of contraband by an inmate, failure to maintain insurance or security, driving under suspension and failure to pay taxes due state.
James Lee Lord, of Coweta, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and public intoxication.
Shelly McElroy, of Catoosa, falsely personate another to create liability.
Rickie Darrell Stafford Jr., of Wagoner, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, possession of controlled dangerous substance, escape from arrest or detention, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and trespass after being forbidden.
MISDEMEANORS
John Henry Boyd III, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Rhonda Waunell Carlile, of Broken Arrow, aggravated driving under the influence.
Laura Michelle Dorsch, of Pryor, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Esteban Ibarra Lopez, of Tulsa, driving under the influence and unsafe lance use.
Nicholas Dane Oliver, of Tullahassee, sewage system not in compliance.
Kristopher Overose, of Garland, Tex., driving under the influence.
Michael Ray Richey, of Fort Gibson, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Charles Landon Stevens, of Coweta, driving under the influence, eluding/attempting to elude police officer, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and unsafe lane use.
Amanda Jo Sweeney, of Tullahassee, knowingly concealing stolen property, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Amanda Jo Sweeney, of Tullahassee, sewage system not in compliance.
Lori Ann Trester, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boone Lee Wilson, of Coweta, driving under the influence and speeding.
SMALL CLAIMS
Esther Ross vs. Charles Haskins, money judgment.
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. Rebecca Province, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
First Bank vs. Brandon R. Sisco, money judgment.
Stonetown Trails End LLC vs. Christina Lane, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Stonetown Trails End LLC vs. Jordyn Welsh, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Charles Floyd, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Marilyn Mayhue, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Robert Williams, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. John Duvall, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Tina Jones, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Laneven Jackson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Wanda McKinney, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Michael Johnson, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Tirharia Simmons, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Marjuan Drew, money judgment.
Triple HHH Auto Sales vs. Jesse Jones, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Doris Smith, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Jessica Davis, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Seth Bruton, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. Sarah Hearn, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Carol A. Tyler, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Matthew L. Miller, indebtedness.
State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., et al vs. Whirlpool Corporation, et al, product liability.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Che M. Graves, indebtedness.
Beard Properties LLC, et al vs. Linda Kay Berry, et al, indebtedness.
CMRE Financial Services Inc. vs. Kellie Dambroso, indebtedness.
CDL Training Service of Mo LLC vs. Joshua K. Polacek, breach agreement/contract.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Jacqueline R. Williams, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Susan Harris, indebtedness.
Freedom Mortgage Corp vs. Mitchell Bray, et al, foreclosure.
Wilmington Savings Fund Society, et al vs. Jerry McCartt, et al, foreclosure.
21st Mortgage Corp vs. Gregory A. Walter, et al, foreclosure.
New Residential Mortgage LLC vs. John W. Hayes, et al, foreclosure.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Jami L. Walker, breach agreement/contract.
Wagoner Community Hospital vs. Talon Randall Tracy, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Tina Marie Bower, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Kimberly Sparger, indebtedness.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Rebecca Marshall, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Kelly Vanbrunt, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cassie Borio, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shauna McKinney, indebtedness.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Jason Landreville, breach agreement/contract.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Thomas P. Allums, breach agreement/contract.
Amerihome Mortgage Company LLC vs. Michael Ray Patterson, et al, foreclosure.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Sam Morrison, indebtedness.
Inda Rodriguez, et al vs. Patriot Home Building LLC, et al, violation of uniform fraudulent transfer act.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Bradley Van Satterfield and Kaila Nicole Dill
Jason Eugene Holcomb and Shelbie Taylor Hawkins
Joshua Leo Borja and Ashlynn Chanel Carey
David Matthew Henry and Tabatha Lynn Swann
Sparky Joe Mullins Jr. and Diana Lynn McClelland
Johnathan Ray Gifford and Kristin Cade
Joshua Michael King and Kathleen Marie Spears
Douglas Eugene Sawyer and Sandra Kay Moore
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Virgil Gene Richards vs. Regina Marie Richards, divorce.
Angela L. Watson vs. Dennis T. Watson, divorce.
Leland John Conn vs. Chutima Conn, divorce.
Min Lee vs. Renee N. Young Lee, divorce.
Janet R. Murphy vs. Charles D. Murphy Jr., divorce.
Roberta Kristie Clark vs. Thomas Leroy Clark, divorce.
Ladonna June Coppedge vs. Ronnie Heston Coppedge, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Kristi Le Young, et al vs. Kristina Lyn Young Bales.
Marc Lee May vs. Michael Franklin May.
Justin Tyler Harrell and minor children (3) vs. William Daniel McQueen.
Lacey Nicole Harrell vs. William Daniel McQueen.
Amy L. Graves and minor children (5) vs. Anson Thomas Graves.
Makala Rose Melton vs. David A. Dobbs.
Ryan Michelle Rinn and minor child vs. Raymond Alexander Yanes.
Luis David Sanz vs. Chrysty Annette Marie Messick.
Jennifer Lynn Humphries vs. Keith Edward Hurn.
Ashley Nickole Benton vs. Kyle Ray Cooper.
Brittany R. Perryman and minor children (2) vs. Brenton Allen Shelby.