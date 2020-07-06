Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending July 2, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Kore Bommeli, of Wagoner, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction (x2), unauthorized use of credit card, pattern of criminal offenses, embezzlement, destroying evidence and obstructing an officer (x5).
Donald Wayne Bratton, no address listed, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Casey Benjamin Eller, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
Wendell Cornell Grayson, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Jimmy Ray Maxey-Hansell, of Broken Arrow, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and petit larceny.
Daniel Lewis Moon, of Muskogee, first degree arson and endangering human life during arson.
Britain Thomas Moran, of Muskogee, driving under the influence, unsafe lane use and carrying firearm while under the influence.
Jeffrey Keith Thomas, of Heavener, possession of stolen vehicle and endangering others while attempting to elude police officer.
MISDEMEANORS
Deuante Devale Allen, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Lawrence Ray Knapton, of Mulberry, Ark., domestic abuse-assault and battery.
John Hunter Lopez, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Eric Ivan Luckey Jr., of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
SMALL CLAIMS
Matt McLaughlin vs. Cherie Baber, et al, money judgment.
Joseph Lee Creighton vs. Jessica Karen Peters, money judgment.
Truco Real Estate Multi vs. Billy Ewing, et al, money judgment.
Cheryl R. Mills vs. Gerome Stephen Kennedy, money judgment.
Daniel Montes vs. SCG Construction, money judgment.
Billy Barney vs. Anthony Wayne Lyday Jr., forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Midland Credit Management vs. Eric C. Stewart, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Leanna G. Hawkins, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Kaylea Carey, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michele Hathcock, indebtedness.
Deborah P. Banks vs. Cavalry SPV I LLC, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Marissa Marie Moore, indebtedness.
Anthuanet Bonilla vs. Kristie Blaylock, et al, money judgment.
Dorothy E. Jones vs. Daniel Corbett, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Jason Lee Eaton, et al, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Brent Lynn Vantine and Victoria Sue Rowe
Joshua Anthony Gibson and Shanna Marie Kyle
Andrew Blake Shepherd and Lauren Elizabeth Powell
Riley Austin Raney and Rosie Marie Hatfield
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Elizabeth Michelle Bewley Crase vs. Kyle Mictchell, divorce.
Heather Dawn Feathers vs. Jeremy Wayne Feathers, divorce.
Tiffany Hilburn vs. Ralph R. Hilburn, divorce.
Krystal D. Crayton vs. Jordan R. Crayton, divorce.
J.N. James vs. E.C. James, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Sheila Lorraine Osborn vs. David Edward Batiste III.
Kaylin Marie Gawf vs. Zachary Storm Lester.
Raymond L. Foreman vs. Traci S. Foreman.
Elizabeth Jean Ann Gray vs. Casey Michael Rebholz.
Raymond L. Foreman vs. Hilda Faye Jackson Foreman.
Casey Michael Rebholz vs. Richard Loy Gray.
Vivian Leigh Foreman vs. Hilda Faye Jackson Foreman.
Vivian Leigh Foreman vs. Traci S. Foreman.
Stacy Foreman vs. Traci S. Foreman.
Stacy Foreman vs. Hilda Faye Jackson Foreman.
Carl Wayne Brandt vs. Brawna L. Brandt.
Sean Shackelton and minor children (3) vs. Thomas Raymond K. Gulia-Thoene.
Amy Denise Arnold and minor children (3) vs. Timothy Robert Arnold.