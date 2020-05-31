Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending May 28, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Anthony Lee Back, of Broken Arrow, larceny from the house.
Frankie Bogan, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
Justin Lee Caldwell, of Tulsa, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Justin Chamberlin, of Lawrence, Kan., waiver of extradition.
Tiffany Amber Delgado, of Maysville, trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution, conspiracy and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zackery Roland Douglas Earnest, of Jones, trafficking in illegal drugs, distribution of controlled dangerous substance-including possession with intent to distribute, conspiracy, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension and improper passing in no passing zone.
Mark Justin Hall, of Wagoner, assault and/or battery on emergency medical technician.
Shawn William Ivester, of Muskogee, larceny from the house.
Keithan Jackson, no address listed, waiver of extradition.
William Quincey Joyce, of Catoosa, domestic assault and battery by strangulation and domestic assault and battery resulting in great bodily harm.
Raheem Mabery, of Coweta, third degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and possession of burglary tools.
Derrick Dwayne Reeves, of Broken Arrow, abuse by caretaker and threaten to perform act of violence (x2).
Sarah Nicole Sanders-Fields, of Tulsa, unauthorized use of a vehicle, removing proper or affixing improper license plate, failure to maintain insurance or security, driving under suspension and speeding.
Harley Lee Hunter Starkey, of Coweta, third degree burglary, knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property and possession of burglary tools.
MISDEMEANORS
Noe Amandor, of Tulsa, driving under the influence, unsafe lane use and driving without valid driver’s license.
Derrick Maurice Carter, of Porter, domestic abuse-assault and battery, assault and battery (x2) and malicious injury to property.
Brandee Dawn Cole, of Wagoner, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, failure to register vehicle within 30 days and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Lazaro Gutierrez, of Broken Arrow, reckless conduct with firearm.
Christopher Ryan Harris, of Wagoner, larceny of lost property, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Samuel Tyler Keim, of Wagoner, violation of clean air act.
Wyletta Devette Pettit, of Wagoner, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Steven Timothy Rice, of Wagoner, carrying firearm while under the influence and reckless conduct with firearm.
Talana Sheree Swanson, of Muskogee, driving under the influence, driving without valid driver’s license and speeding.
Heather Thomas, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Jose Lee Tiger, of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence, assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Danny Ukestine, of Wagoner, driving while intoxicated, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage and unsafe lane use.
Kimberly Diane Weaver, of Coweta, actual physical control.
Carles K. Williams, of Hot Springs, Ark., driving under the influence, following too closely and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
Kameron Caine Wilson, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
SMALL CLAIMS
Jonathan Plasencia vs. Home Depot Inc., et al, money judgment.
Lauren M. Metzger vs. Progressive Claims, money judgment.
Rick Lang, et al vs. Kiefer Rose, et al, money judgment.
Rick Lang, et al vs. Anthony S. Myers, et al, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Lynette J. Potter, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Jo Elle Bivens, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Michael King, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. John Kinzey, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Stephanie Waddell, et al, indebtedness.
Mark Acuff vs. Leaf Filter North LLC, breach agreement/contract.
Saint Francis Health System vs. James Metzger, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Venia Kelley, indebtedness.
Allegiant Precast LLC vs. Central Mutual Insurance Co., breach of contract.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Kevin Troy Knight vs. Debra Ann Knight, divorce.
Christopher Gordon Wood vs. Summer Daune York, divorce.
Yessenia Aguayo vs. Raul Aguayo Ortega, divorce.
Chelsea Mae Noe vs. Jacob Austin Noe, divorce.
Carly R. Thompson vs. Kyle M. Thompson, divorce.
Dianna L. Roberts vs. Michael W. Roberts, divorce.
Robyn Rachelle Atkins vs. Shaun Atkins Sr., divorce.
Paphone J. Butseecha vs. Harold M. Butseecha, divorce.
Matthew Jeffrey Guernsey vs. Trina Joe Guernsey, divorce.
Ashley M. Lowrey vs. Aaron T. Rutledge, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Jennifer D. Spence vs. Michael Anthony Moore.
Erin Nicole Waller and minor children (3) vs. Lucas Dale Chronister.
Cherie R. Baber vs. Matthew McLaughlin.
Rachel Michele Kizer vs. William Quincey Joyce.
Brooke Nicole Daugherty and minor child vs. Dayton Wayne Daniel Smith.
Monica Ruth Viddaurri and minor child vs. Coleman Ray Viddaurri.
Rick Newell vs. Bethany Ann Provencher, et al.
Samantha Alexis Hayes vs. Joseph Anthony Garris.