Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending November 29, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Alicia Lee Nessler, of Wagoner, possession of stolen vehicle and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Troy Lee Poindexter, of Wagoner, possession of stolen vehicle, endangering others while attempting to elude police officer and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
MISDEMEANORS
Joseph Brian Fisher, of Tulsa, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Kassandra Diana Jean Sarten, of Wagoner, neglect or refusal to compel a child to attend school (x2).
SMALL CLAIMS
McDaris Auto Sales vs. Caleb Brian Moore, indebtedness.
McDaris Auto Sales vs. Brycen Deion Banks, indebtedness.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Jose Chavez, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Rick Cervantes, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Patrick Wrobleski, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Quail Hollow Apartments LLC vs. Tiffany Cole, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
McDaris Auto Sales vs. Charles Brandon Story Jr., indebtedness.
Sandra Baker, et al vs. Carolyn Brittain, money judgment.
Jimmy Tuch vs. Ashley Wilbourn, indebtedness.
London Bridges vs. Tulsa Auto Wholesale, et al, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
TD Bank USA NA vs. Manda Rust, indebtedness.
Synchrony Bank vs. German Ruiz, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Stacey R. Edmiston, indebtedness.
Unifund CCR LLC vs. Stacey Hawkins, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. John Cade Jr., indebtedness.
St of Ok Ex Rel OTC vs. Linda Roberts, tax lien.
St of Ok Ex Rel OTC vs. Ermel Daniel Miller, et al, tax lien.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Zella E. Hayes, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Alan Henfrey, et al, indebtedness.
Midfirst Bank vs. Kenneth L. Brooks, et al, indebtedness.
Ellayna Donna May vs. Michael May, negligence.
Bridgecrest Acceptance vs. Christina Smith, breach of contract.
US Bank Natl Assoc as Truste vs. Donny Rowan, et al, foreclosure.
Deutsch Bank Natl Trust Co vs. Shannon Ahtone aka Shannon Lee Ahton, et al, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Daniel Eugene Thorne and Brittany Grace Corrales
David Thomas Goolsby and Tanya Dayle Myers
Stephen Patrick Fetzik and Tonya Kay Echols
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
James Michael Wilson vs. Sarah Elizabeth Wilson, divorce.
Billy L. Murphy Jr. vs. Conni Murphy, divorce.
Tara J. Ryan vs. Russell R. Ryan, divorce.
Michael A. Bashaw vs. Birgitta K. Hjelmstedt, divorce.
Angelo Hurling vs. Shanell Hurling, divorce.
Renee J. McLaughlin vs. Christopher R. McLaughlin, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Megan Baker and minor child vs. Josh Albert.
Denise Danielle Santmyer vs. James Everett Irwin.