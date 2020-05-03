Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending April 30, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Edgar Lee Diaz, of Broken Arrow, first degree burglary, kidnapping and assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Mitchell Thomas Nunley, of Haskell, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Kishan H. Panchal, of Broken Arrow, kidnapping and domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Darius Janeal Purnell, of Broken Arrow, first degree burglary, kidnapping and assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
MISDEMEANORS
Clint Justin Atherton, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Shandell Annalese Brown, of Redbird, assault and battery and breaking and entering with unlawful intent.
Destinie Pearl Peckenpaugh, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Bryan Stockton, of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
SMALL CLAIMS
Taylor Acres Homestead LLC, et al vs. David Farmer, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
David Properties vs. Buddy Hilburn, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Veronica L. West vs. Darren T. West, divorce.
Charlene Frances Hawkins vs. Shaun Lewis Hawkins, divorce.