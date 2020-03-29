The number of positive cases of COVID-19 continues to climb in Oklahoma. On Sunday, March29, the Oklahoma State Department of Health confirms 429 cases, up from 377 reported on Saturday.
Wagoner County numbers remain unchanged, with eight recorded positive cases and one death attributed to the virus.
A male age 50-64 in Oklahoma County has died, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths statewide to 16.
Shelley Zumwalt, Chief of Innovation working on behalf of the OSDH, said Garfield, Rogers, Seminole and Texas counties have now recorded positive cases, bringing the total number of affected counties to 44.
The OSDH reports to date, 1205 COVID-19 tests in Oklahoma have come back negative. They remind negative testing results are only from the State Public Health Laboratory and do not include private laboratory negative results.
There have been 140 hospitalizations.
Wagoner County, and all other counties with COVID-19 cases, is required to comply with Governor Kevin Stitt’s “Safer at Home” executive order that calls for non-essential businesses to temporarily suspend services until April 16.
In addition, the “Safer at Home” executive order remains in place through April 30 for all 77 counties in Oklahoma. This requires those over the age of 65 as well as immunocompromised children and adults to shelter at home unless getting groceries, attending a medical appointment or participating in a daily exercise.