OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Wagoner County COVID-19 confirmed case numbers not only did not go up, it was actually revised down by one during Saturday's report from the State Department of Health.
Wagoner County had been at 150 cases, but the new total was reported to be 149. Evidently, a case from Porter (also revised downward) fell by one.
Whether it was a clerical error or not the coronavirus, Wagoner County's numbers continued to look good. Overall, there have been 149 cases, 17 deaths and 123 that have recovered.
Statewide, there were 80 new cases for a total of 6,418. Five new deaths brought that mark to 334. A total of 5,435 have recovered and 154 remain hospitalized.
There have been 186,700 cases that tested negative.
For cities in Wagoner County:
* Wagoner -- 43 cases, four deaths, and 35 that have recovered.
* Coweta -- 62-12-48.
* Broken Arrow -- 153-11-128.
* Catoosa -- 7-0-5.
* Porter -- 2-0-2.