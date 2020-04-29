OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County's COVID-19 numbers are so low it has dropped to sixth in the state for total confirmed cases and Wednesday's numbers from the State Department of Health gave more good news during the daily report.
Wagoner County had just two new cases to reach 118 with no new deaths to add to the previous 14 and 88 people who have recovered.
The city of Wagoner had no new changes. The city still has 29 cases, four deaths and 19 that have recovered. Coweta added one new case to reach 55 with nine deaths and 41 that have recovered. Porter remained unchanged with two cases, no deaths and two recoveries.
Statewide, the numbers were low, too. The state saw 63 new cases to total 3,473, but added seven deaths for a 214 total.
The state has had 57,794 test negative for the virus and 283 remain hospitalized.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) has had 743 total cases with 30 deaths and 498 that have recovered. Tulsa County leads the state in deaths with 33 with 522 cases and 390 that have recovered. Cleveland County (Norman area) has 417-28-281.
Washington County (Bartlesville area) and Texas County in the panhandle have passed Wagoner County to stand fourth and fifth most cases in the state, respectively.