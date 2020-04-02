OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County's COVID-19 cases reached 24 confirmed cases, but no new deaths were reported, according to Thursday's numbers supplied by the State Health Department.
Statewide the totals set another single day record with 160 new cases to stand at 879. The total state deaths hit 34.
The report added that 257 cases have been hospitalized. There have been 1,257 negative cases tested through public labs, but that number does not include numbers tested in private labs, the report said.
The hardest hit demographic in Oklahoma is the 65 and over generation. That group has 309 cases with 24 deaths. The 50-64 age division has 232 cases and eight deaths.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead the state with 216 cases and 10 deaths. Tulsa County is next with 151 and five deaths. Cleveland County (Norman area) has 121 and six deaths.
Creek County (Sapulpa area) is fourth with 36 sickened and one death. Canadian County (that includes Yukon, Mustang and El Reno just west of Oklahoma City) is next with 28 cases and 1 death.