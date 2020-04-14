OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had its biggest jump since the COVID-19 tracking began as confirmed cases reached 98 with one new death, a female over the age of 65, according to the numbers released Tuesday by the State Health Department.
Statewide the confirmed cases reached 2,184 an increase of 115. There were nine new deaths as the state reached 108.
A total of 488 are hospitalized with 26,085 negative tests from all labs in the state.
Oklahoma County (Oklahoma City area) continues to lead the state with 474 cases and 19 deaths. Tulsa County is second with 358 and 19. Cleveland County (Norman area) has 277 cases with 17 deaths.
Fourteen of the state's 77 counties still have no reported cases.
Officials warn the next 10 days are expected to be the biggest part of the outbreak for Oklahoma.