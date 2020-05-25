OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County's COVID-19 numbers hardly changed during Monday's report from the State Department of Health. Statewide, there were 53 new cases and two new deaths.
Overall, the state virus numbers reached 6,090. The new deaths pushed the total to 313. There have been 4,714 that have recovered.
Wagoner County numbers were the same from Sunday except for one new recovery. The total county numbers are 148 cases, 17 deaths and 116 that have recovered.
City numbers from Wagoner County include:
• Wagoner 43 cases, four deaths, 31 that have recovered.
• Coweta 61-12-47.
• Broken Arrow 147-11-119 (one more recovery).
• Catoosa 6-0-4.
• Porter 2-0-2.