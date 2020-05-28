OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County had no new COVID-19 cases or deaths during Thursday's report from the State Department of Health.
Statewide, there was an increase of 41 cases to reach 6,270 and four deaths to total 326. There are currently 181 in the hospital with the disease. There have also been 176,136 negative tests performed.
Wagoner County's numbers remained at 150 cases, 17 deaths and 122 that have recovered. Cities in Wagoner County include:
* Wagoner 43 cases, four deaths, 35 that have recovered.
* Coweta 62-12-48.
* Broken Arrow 149-11-123.
* Catoosa 7-0-5.
* Porter 3-0-2.