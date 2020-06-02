OKLAHOMA CITY -- Wagoner County remained unchanged during Tuesday's COVID-19 report from the State Department of Health (SDH), but statewide was a different story.
The SDH saw an increase of 119 cases and five new deaths. That pushed Oklahoma's confirmed case total to 6,692 with 339 deaths. There have been 5,599 that have recovered.
Wagoner County's numbers still stood at 150 cases, 17 deaths and 127 that have recovered.
In a separate note to city and media outlets, the SDH will no longer break down the virus totals by city or by nursing homes.
The SDH issued this statement:
"The Oklahoma State Department of Health's COVID-19 data tracker, located at coronavirus.health.ok.gov, will continue reporting active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county only, as permitted by State law, and the agency will no longer be able to publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code, or by long-term care and nursing home facility due to the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration expiring on May 31."
From now on, the Wagoner County numbers will be the only way to keep track of the virus in the county.