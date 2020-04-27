The weekly COVID-19 report for Wagoner County and statewide shows a slowing of new confirmed cases as well as a slow down in deaths, according to the State Health Department on Monday, April 27.
The breakdown for the week April 21-27:
* Tuesday --112 cases, 12 deaths
* Wednesday — 112 cases, 12 deaths
* Thursday — 112 cases, 12 deaths
* Friday — 112 cases, 13 deaths
* Saturday — 114 cases, 13 deaths
* Sunday — 114 cases, 14 deaths
* Monday — 115 cases, 14 deaths.
Monday’s statewide numbers included 3,280 confirmed cases and 197 deaths. The confirmed cases had one of its lowest totals and increased by 27.
The leading county continues to be Oklahoma County with 703 cases, 29 deaths and 481 that have recovered. Tulsa County has 490 cases, 28 deaths and 373 that have recovered.
A breakdown by Wagoner County cities includes: Wagoner 29 cases, four deaths and 19 that have recovered, Coweta has 53-9-40 and Porter 2-0-2.