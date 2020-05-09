A water arrest also turned into a water rescue for Wagoner County Deputies, but the day would end with three arrests in as many locations with two pursuits on April 26.
A Wagoner County deputy was checking a location near the Highway 104 Bridge, known for drug activity and other activity when he observed a white truck under the bridge.
As the deputy approached, the vehicle fled and led numerous deputies on a 20-minute pursuit around Round Mountain (south of Porter) and eventually back to the original location.
The driver then crossed the 104 bridge into Muskogee County and turned north onto a sandbar. The vehicle eventually became stuck and the driver was detained. The female passenger fled and jumped into the Arkansas River.
Wagoner County Emergency Management responded to the scene with an airboat to retrieve the female. She was later recovered downstream and taken into custody.
The bag that the passenger carried into the water was suspected of containing narcotics but was not recovered. Both driver and passenger were arrested and transported to the Wagoner County Jail without further incident.
The male driver was identified as Jeffrey D. Few, Jr. and the female passenger was identified as Gerri D. Lewis. Both are being held in the Wagoner County Detention Center. Haskell’s police department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Wagoner County Emergency Management, Muskogee EMS, R. Webb, and Gilberts Wrecker all assisted deputies.
Later that afternoon, a Wagoner County Deputy was in the Porter area when he observed a black Cadillac without a tag driven by Kenyan Reynolds. The vehicle attempted to evade the deputies at a high rate of speed when he observed deputies.
Deputies lost sight of the suspect vehicle, but later located the vehicle South of Porter travelling toward Highway 69. The vehicle turned south on Highway 69 toward Muskogee County. Backup also arrived during the pursuit.
Deputies continued south into Muskogee County where the black Cadillac attempted to pull into the Barking Frog. The driver observed deputies approaching and fled east on 40th St.
The driver led deputies through Muskogee until the suspect driver ran the red light at Main and Okmulgee where he was struck by another vehicle. The male suspect jumped out of his vehicle as it was still moving and took off running.
After the short foot pursuit, suspect Reynolds was taken into custody in Muskogee. He was taken to Saint Francis Muskogee for medical clearance and was then released to Wagoner County Deputies.
Reynolds was charged with endangering others while eluding police officer, leaving the scene of accident involving injury, failure to carry security verification, failure to stop at red light, failure to stop at stop sign, speeding and violation of the Oklahoma Vehicle License and Registration Act. He was transported to Wagoner County Detention Center without further incident.