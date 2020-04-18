Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending April 17, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jesse Allen Cagle, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor child.
Lisa Michelle Hladky, of Coweta, child neglect.
Jacob Steiley Isham, of Tulsa, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked.
Kendall Wade Terning, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
MISDEMEANORS
Erick Leroy Allen, of Bixby, malicious injury to property.
Barry Wayne Antwine III, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Joseph Eugene Clark, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Shannon Dean Hollifield, of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melvin Heith Hubbard, of Broken Arrow, malicious injury to property and distrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
James Duane Redman, of Coweta, dumping trash on public/private property.
Amanda Dawn Richards, of Wagoner, dumping trash on public/private property.
Christopher Wayne Scott, of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
Teri Elizabeth Scroggins, of Wagoner, public intoxication.
Guy Stickelmeyer, of Wagoner, allowing domestic animals to run at large.
Kyrasha Susan Thomas, of Wagoner, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Julius Lopaze Walker, of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery and disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call.
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Gloria M. Voss, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Preston Baker, indebtedness.
Westlake Services LLC, et al vs. Leneva E. Anderson, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Alex Schmitt, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Joseph L. Waters, indebtedness.
David Cash vs. AK Home Improvements LLC, negligence.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Sara J. Dearmon, indebtedness.
BancFirst, successor by merger, et al vs. Darrell R. Watkins, et al, foreclosure.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Ryan Powell, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Jennifer Widney, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Jacob Abercrombie, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Christopher Davis, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Mary Elizabeth Padgett, breach agreement/contract.
Richard McGee vs. Kindle Hobbs, et al, auto negligence.
Vendal Mayer vs. Kindle Hobbs, et al, negligent injury.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
James William Stout vs. Kalyn Nicole Stout, divorce.
Nathaniel Robert Newcomb vs. Katrina Rae Newcomb, divorce.
James Riley Clayton vs. Shirley Henrietta Clayton, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Ryan Lee Major and minor children (2) vs. Sharell Christine Wilson.