Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending April 24, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
John Elmer Joseph Boyd, of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary and trespass after being forbidden.
Justin Chamberlin, of Lawrence, Kan., falsely personate another to create liability, possession of burglary tools, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property.
Leah Ann Couffer, Broken Arrow, second degree burglary and trespass after being forbidden.
Jesse Wayne Wiley, of Wagoner, indecent exposure, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
MISDEMEANORS
Jonathan Zachary Brady, of Ormond Beach, Fla., possession of controlled dangerous substance, leaving scene of accident involving damage and changing lanes unsafely.
William John McCoy, of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Baily Coe Bowden, of Muskogee, larceny of merchandise from a retailer (x2).
Shawn Raye Bowden, of Ft. Gibson, larceny of merchandise from a retailer (x3).
Austin Dale Gates, of Haskell, acts resulting in gross injury.
Michael C. Harrison, of Broken Arrow, domestic abuse – assault and battery.
Jacob Lee Neugen, of Hulbert, acts resulting in gross injury.
Sergio Parez, of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor.
Madison Walker, of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
SMALL CLAIMS
Glenn I. Patrick vs. August Wakat, money judgment.
CIVIL CASES
Arvest Bank vs. Cynthia Ann Owens, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Michael J. McCoy, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. John P. Lehmann, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Marvin Elzo Stewart, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Jose Becerra Lopez, et al, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Fredy R. Lopez, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. Dominick Codispoti, indebtedness.
Arvest Bank vs. James Andrew Billinger, indebtedness.
Westlake Services LLC vs. Jeffrey Sitterly, et al, indebtedness.
Lisa Brewer vs. Mark Hall, auto negligence.
Deutsche Bank Trust Co Amer., et al vs. Jody Wills, et al, foreclosure.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Emma Fibla, indebtedness.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Courtney Lanier vs. Brandon Lanier, divorce.
Malinda Renee Farmer vs. James Alan Bias, divorce.
Jamie A. Powell vs. Serese Muncelle Powell, divorce.
Claudia Nicole Johnston vs. Keith Andrew Johnson, divorce.
Kayce Hamilton vs. Steven Hamilton, divorce.
Skylar Whitney Davis vs. Jeremy James Davis, divorce.
Andrew R. Shipman vs. Brandy G. Shipman, divorce.
Tonie M. King vs. Brian S. King, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Malia Amber Batson vs. Tony Dale Reeves.