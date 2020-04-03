Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending April 3, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Shane Matthew Graham, of Tulsa, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Brianna Linn Miles, of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Christopher Louis Reed, of Coweta, kidnapping, possession of controlled dangerous substance, obstructing an officer and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Doyle Shelly, of Broken Arrow, assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, falsely personate another to create liability, possession of controlled dangerous substance, transporting open container of intoxicating beverage, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, driving without valid driver’s license, leaving scene of accident involving damage and larceny of merchandise from retailer (x2).
MISDEMEANORS
Dylan Lee Compton, of Okay, eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Tyler Allen Eastman, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Teresa Ann Girdner, of Salina, public intoxication, driving without valid driver’s license and obstructing an officer.
Tony Lynn Sharp Jr., of Broken Arrow, violation of protective order.
CIVIL CASES
Tulsa Teachers Credit Union vs. Chantelle Winters, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. William Brown, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Alice Arthington, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Ryan Matthew Widney, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Belinda M. Ball, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Steven Price, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Christopher Green, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jennifer Vang, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Tami S. Bruce, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. James Lee Claiborne, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Jason Montalvo, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Andrew Martinez, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Lisa O. Alfred Cuevas, indebtedness.
Christina Samford vs. Cheyenne Wendylynn Whitney, negligence.
William Bowen Pierce vs. Charley Evans Bright, negligence.
Midland Credit Management vs. Michael A. Odell, indebtedness.
Judith A. Latus vs. Paragon Contractors LLC, negligence.
Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Deborah Diana Forbes, indebtedness.
Americredit Financial Services vs. Brandon K. Hutson, indebtedness.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Scott Lee Roush vs. Angela Janee Roush, divorce.
Charles M. Hughart Jr. vs. Kerry Malanie Hughart, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Makala Shanel Hewitt vs. Brian Aaron Jenkins.
Relda K. Grant vs. Delbert George Grant.