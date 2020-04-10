Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending April 9, 2020.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Erick Leroy Allen, of Bixby, battery/assault and battery on police officer (x2).
Erick Leroy Allen, of Bixby, second degree burglary.
Aaron Matthew Foltz, of Catoosa, second degree burglary.
Lee Moore, of Coweta, domestic abuse-assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence, malicious injury to property and public intoxication.
Johnson Tiger III, of Tulsa, indecent exposure, public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
MISDEMEANORS
Barry Wayne Antwine III, of Wagoner, violation of protective order.
SMALL CLAIMS
Tina Doyle vs. Jeff Radley, money judgment.
Michael D. Maggio vs. Michael D. Maggio Jr., money judgment.
El Dorado Village LLC vs. Maria Sanchez, forcible entry and detainer.
El Dorado Village LLC vs. Alfredo Bailey, forcible entry and detainer.
El Dorado Village LLC vs. Tammy Duncan, forcible entry and detainer.
El Dorado Village LLC vs. Eduardo Calix, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Midland Credit Management vs. Sandy Thompson, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Andrea J. Raym, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Darrin Jones, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Ginger Smith, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Leland T. Melton, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Ginger Smith, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Marie Brown, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Rachell L. Shelton, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Taylor Black, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Michael Summers, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. William C. Remington, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. William C. Remington, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Shelby Friend, indebtedness.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Cain Lara, indebtedness.
Midland Credit Management vs. Patricia Callahan, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Samuel Criner, indebtedness.
BancFirst, Successor by merger vs. Jerry Swearingin, et al, foreclosure.
Mid American Credit Union vs. Kimberly J. Cummings, replevin.
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
M. Eudey vs. S. Eudey, divorce.
Kristie Schwarz vs. Zane Dakota Schwarz, divorce.
Shelby Lynn Clayton vs. James Christopher Clayton, divorce.
Gerald G. Baumgartner vs. Marilyn C. Baumgartner, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Angel Theresa Kennedy vs. Matthew Wayne Kennedy.
Bethany Ann Provencher, et al vs. Rick Newell.