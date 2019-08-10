Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending August 9, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Don Everette Billings of Porter, falsely personate another to create liability and affixing improper license plate to vehicle.
Levi Clinton Boley of Coweta, third degree burglary (x2) and knowingly concealing stolen property.
Broderick Knight, address not listed, waiver of extradition.
James M. Miller of Mannford, feloniously pointing a firearm and transporting loaded firearm in a motor vehicle.
Ryan M. Oldham of Wagoner, plan/attempt/conspire to perform an act of violence and assault and battery.
Ravynn Danjenee Teague of Broken Arrow, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Robert Lee Watson Jr. of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal, failure to maintain insurance or security, driving under suspension and left of center.
Charles L. Dry, no address given, omitting to provide for child.
Demond Henry Sampson of Tulsa, driving under the influence, failure to stop for yield sign, failure to maintain insurance or security failure to pay taxes due state and driving under suspension.
MISDEMEANORS
Tyler Joel Allen of Owasso, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Earl Dean Baker Jr. of Wagoner, carrying a firearm while under the influence and public intoxication.
David Lee Belongia of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Leah Lynne Cawvey of Ft. Gibson, driving under the influence and speeding.
Ashley Nichole Cobb of Hulbert, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Earnest Dalton Craig of Muskogee, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
Jackie Francene Ellis of Coweta, actual physical control.
James Daniel Faith of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and transporting opened container of beer.
Floyd William Fullingim of Broken Arrow, assault and battery.
Nathan Lawrance Guinan of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Ashley Paulette Hendrex of Wagoner, breaking and entering dwelling without permission.
Kensey Markail Horner, no address listed, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Nancy Sue Juliano of Coweta, driving under the influence, possession of controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana without medical marijuana license and carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Todd Nicholas Loftis of Wagoner, disturbing the peace, malicious injury to property and threaten to perform act of violence.
Todd Nicholas Loftis of Wagoner, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Kevin Wayne McKee of Glen Rose, Tex., public intoxication and obstructing an officer.
Cachet Coleen Payne of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer and trespass after being forbidden.
Danesha Rochell Robinson of Wagoner, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Kody Shook of Collinsville, domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Kevin Lee Soap of Coweta, driving under the influence, driving under revocation and intersection violation-stop or yield.
Roger Dale Sparks Jr. of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, altering license plate/decal, driving under suspension, defective vehicle and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Teresa Rene Thayer of Coweta, possession of controlled dangerous substance, public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Lee Umphrey of Hulbert, driving under suspension.
Walter Washington of Broken Arrow, transporting opened container of beer.
Annie Whitfield of Wagoner, taking/receiving stolen credit or debit card.
Ashley Renee Woodell of Coweta, petit larceny.
Rocky J. Eslinger of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Nathaniel Martin Freeman of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Lee Rankins of Wagoner, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Freddie Eugene Rankins Jr. of Wagoner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristie Louise Rankins of Wagoner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmy Mack Burkett of Coweta, domestic abuse - assault and battery.
Scott Eugene Melton of Fort Gibson, disturbing the peace.
Manuel Sarabia of Coweta, disturbing the peace.
Makenna Suzann Williams of Wagoner, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under suspension.
SMALL CLAIMS
Zona Siler vs. Troy Sallee, replevin.
World Finance vs. LaQuitha Taylor, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Greg Scarbrough, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Machelle Lyons, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Chad Decou, money judgment.
World Finance vs. Terra Dunn, money judgment.
Christy Battenfield vs. Brian Dunn, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Robert Daniels, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Devona Butler, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Hezekiah Stallings, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Jessica Ellen Murch, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. John Faulconer, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Enio Corretjer, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Misty Dawn Deringer, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Mariah Nashae Manns, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Lawrence Thompson, money judgment.
Dixie Finance vs. Sheila Riley, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Tracy Thompson, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Diana Tucker, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Darren Harvell, money judgment.
Sun Loan Company vs. Vanessa Kay Willard, money judgment.
Tower Loans vs. Victoria Sumner, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Angela Caldwell, forcible entry and detainer.
Tower Loans vs. Matthew James Norris, forcible entry and detainer.
S. Allen Prather vs. Casey Ullrich, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Amy Phillip, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. John Vang, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Rebecca J. Wilson, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Leonard Hall, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Rigoberto Jiminez, indebtedness.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Roberto Median, et al, indebtedness.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Jimmy D. Looney, et al, indebtedness.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Daniel J. Beames, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Benjamin Fields, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Dennis Hartney, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Vineet Singh, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Lorena Tostado, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Jarod Wilson, forcible entry and detainer.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Robert Smith, money judgment.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. David Smith, et al, money judgment.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Blaque Parker, money judgment.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Patrick James Knoy, et al, money judgment.
Steeple Chase HOA vs. Mark E. Terrell, et al, money judgment.
Honey Bee Leasing vs. Larry Welch, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Savannah Yi, et al, indebtedness.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Clinton Harrell, indebtedness.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Ty C. Dixon, indebtedness.
Citibank NA vs. Margarita Safarova, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Darrell Potter, indebtedness.
American Advisors Group vs. The newton Family Revocable Trust, et al, foreclosure.
Tulsa Adjustment Bureau vs. Michael Wayne Banuelos, indebtedness.
Continental Insurance Company vs. Taylor James Schneeberger, auto negligence.
OneMain Financial Group Inc. vs. Marsha West, indebtedness.
Crown Asset Management LLC vs. Stephanie K. Dotson, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. Wanda Wheeler, indebtedness.
Velocity Investments LLC vs. William James Bertrand Jr., indebtedness.
American Express National Bank NA vs. Peter Otasowie, breach agreement/contract.
Bank of America N.A. vs. Samantha Ann Turney, breach agreement/contract.
Fort Gibson State Bank vs. Kelsie L. Russell, et al, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Brittney Nicole, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Heather Aguliar, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSE
Michael Ryan Barrows and Taylor Morgan Muller
Farrell Kane Knight and Annette Michelle Barker
Daniel Christopher Applegate and Malaya Lee Cowan
Tanner Lee Epperson and Mikayla Diane Taylor
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Tamara Jane Hostetler vs. James David Hostetler, divorce.
Angelia Dawn Depinte vs. Daniel Andre Depinte, divorce.
Sarah Renee Wade vs. Linwood Alphonzo Wade III, divorce.
Ryann Cox vs. Zachary A. Cox, divorce.
Jennifer Jean Mellon vs. Shane Lee Mellon, divorce.
Beth Jean Hyden vs. Preston Dean Hyden, divorce.
Brenda Kay Grassman vs. Mark Allen Grassman, divorce.
Debra Huggins vs. James William Huggins, divorce.
Kristie R. Burris vs. Edward W. Burris, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Gideon Duncan and minor children (3) vs. Preston Dee Charlton.
Lindsie Brooke Lyman and minor children (3) vs. Clifton Lean Sudduth III.
Regina Kay Wallington and Rachell Renee Wallington.
Sharon Kay Harper and minor children (2) vs. Stephen Schoeffler.
Shawna Nicole Poindexter and minor children (5) vs. Cynthia Jean Clutter.
Shawna Nicole Poindexter and minor children (5) vs. Roger Vernon Clutter.
Terry Joe Hand vs. Lori Ann Philippe.
Samantha Marie Stephens vs. Walter Harold Cornelius Jr.
Sharon Kay Harper and minor children (x2) vs. Amanda Joyce Harper.