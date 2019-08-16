Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending August 16, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Joseph Alan Booth of Wagoner, child abuse.
Mark Anthony Brewer of Wagoner, bringing contraband drugs into jail/penal institution.
Winfred Clark of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Jonathan Lendale Perry of Coweta, possession of a firearm after conviction or during probation, driving under the influence (misdemeanor), possession of controlled dangerous substance, carrying a firearm while under the influence and transporting loaded firearm in motor vehicle.
Hershel Ray Anthony Sisney of Coweta, feloniously pointing a firearm (x2).
Ronald Ray Allen of Coweta, domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman.
Kirk Hays Appleton of Wagoner, possession of stolen vehicle.
Norma Cox of Broken Arrow, extradition.
Jerry Wayne Dick of Wagoner, first degree manslaughter, leaving scene of accident involving injury and reckless driving.
Nathan Lawrance Guinan of Broken Arrow, waiver of extradition.
Steven Wayne Guinn of Lone Grove, child endangerment by driving under the influence, driving under the influence (misdemeanor) and operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license.
Wesley Lee Mullins of Wagoner, second degree rape and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christopher Michael Davenport of Broken Arrow, cruelty to animals.
Shannon Shyrec Pong of Muskogee, distribution of imitation controlled substance, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derrick Alphonzo Smith, no town given, waiver of extradition.
MISDEMEANORS
Clarence V. Bixler of Coweta, assault and battery.
Trevor Alan Boldt of Anna, Tex., unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Jimmie Dale Hall III of Broken Arrow, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Georgina L. Johnson of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence.
Michael David Lester of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
James William Lindsey of Coweta, breaking and entering dwelling without permission, obstructing an officer and resisting an officer.
Robert Wayne Mathews of Welling, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Randy Lee McLemore of Porter, obstructing an officer, disturbing the peace and public intoxication.
Bethany Anne Osborne of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Martin Elvis Rincon-Cazares of Sapulpa, driving under the influence, defective vehicle and speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit.
Trey R. Smogge of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Jonathan Newton Timmers of Coweta, assault and battery.
Rachell Renee Wallington of Coweta, violation of protective order.
William Antwyone Watson of Porter, possession of marijuana.
Richard Noel Whistance of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Doretha White of Midwest City, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Tessa Sue Collinsworth of Coweta, public intoxication.
Kyle Cunningham of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Hunter Steele Emerson of Broken Arrow, driving under the influence and left of center.
Dustin Kelly of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Timothy Wayne Liles of Porter, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Tyler Dean Mayfield of Coweta, driving under the influence.
Luke Alan Miller of Hulbert, domestic abuse/assault and battery (x2) and threaten to perform act of violence.
Elizabeth Anne Reamy of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Mark Gaylan Veatch of Broken Arrow, actual physical control and transporting open container of intoxicating beverage.
SMALL CLAIMS
Buddy’s Home Furnishing vs. Chelsea Jay, et al, replevin.
Nicholas Alexander Johnson vs. Ricky Alan Johnson, replevin.
Kathleen Duncan, et al vs. Mitchell Thomas Nunley, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Redsun Enterprises vs. Tori Call, forcible entry and detainer.
BD Holmes, LLC vs. Ashley Guinn, replevin.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. David Long, et al, money judgment.
Good Neighbor Realty vs. Melody Lewis, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Blake Edward Litton, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. William E. Fraley, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Dan J. Serbanescu, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Steven Plant, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Jason P. Patton, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Randy A. Proctor, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Alexis A. Boyett, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Jason McArter, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Chad Chapman, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Brett Hutchens, indebtedness.
Saint Francis Health System vs. Curtis Roberts, et al, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Joshua Clinton Stewart, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Kimberly Renee Davis, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Randy A. Proctor, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Patrick William Hendricks, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. James E. Sweetin, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. John M. Hornbeck, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Shannon Elaine Paschall, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Lori Casey, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Debra L. Daniels, indebtedness.
State of Oklahoma Ex Rel, et al vs. Carlos E. Villa, et al, tax warrant.
State of Oklahoma, et al vs. Tom G. Vangilder, et al, tax warrant.
State of Oklahoma, et al vs. Jack Colombin, et al, tax warrant.
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Amy S. Colvin, et al, foreclosure.
Citibank NA vs. Michael Glatz, indebtedness.
TTCU Federal Credit Union vs. Bill Nein, et al, indebtedness.
Barclays Bank Delaware vs. Holly Bliss Rogers, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Jack Harding Carter Jr. and Teresa Ann Wair
Walter Jay Hanson and Hillary Paige Goad
John Austin Clark and Georgia Carol Riley
George Cecil Clavert and Diana Frances Calvert
Stephen Ryan Saxbury and Angela Mary Parks
Jarmain Orlando McKissick and Shalby Nicole Warren
Daylen Kyle Coffman and Audri Nichole Goodnight
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Rhiannon Sue Wiggs vs. Thomas Anthony Wiggs, divorce.
Tommie Ranae Gordon vs. Joe Bruce Gordon Jr., divorce.
Jonathan Michael Treseder vs. Brenda Sue Treseder, divorce.
Elizabeth D. Bartz vs. Cole Dalton Bartz Boatright, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Brandy D. Lord vs. Joseph Daniel Welch
Christina Mae Drake vs. Ron E. Engles.
Christina Mae Drake vs. Ruby Lois Bristol.
Candace Lorraine Thayer and minor children (3) vs. Jacob Michael Thayer.
Candace Lorraine Thayer and minor children (3) vs. Kelli Thayer.