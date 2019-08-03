Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending August 2, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Allen Banks, no address listed, false declaration of ownership.
Brandon James Dean of Porter, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.
Steven Dale Ford of Woodward, driving under the influence, transporting opened container of beer, failure to yield and failure to carry insurance/security verification form.
Shawn Ray Mullens of Wagoner, second degree rape.
Saul Almade Perez of Broken Arrow, domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
MISDEMEANORS
Brandon Wayne Arnold of Sallisaw, petit larceny.
Allen Raymond Arthur of Coweta, threaten to perform act of violence.
Michaela Renee Bassard of Muskogee, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kaylee Renee Coleman of Broken Arrow, driving without valid driver’s license and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Justin Wayne Conner of Coweta, petit larceny.
Steven Eugene Jobe of Broken Arrow, possession of debit card belonging to another and unauthorized use of credit card.
Jeffrey Daniel Rees of Muskogee, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Terrance D. Strong of Coweta, petit larceny.
Douglas Jerone Swayzer of Tulsa, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
SMALL CLAIMS
Lisette Caveny vs. Christopher John Parker, money judgment.
Robert Wayne Cooper vs. Derrick Lewis Scott, money judgment.
218 S. 195th E. Ave. Land Trust vs. Barbara Trummell, forcible entry and detainer.
Ashleigh Rosson vs. Rick Bewley, money judgment.
Ashleigh Rosson vs. Edgar Acosta, money judgment.
Oakmont Properties LLC vs. Joshua Goodman, forcible entry and detainer.
Kimberly Walker, et al, vs. John Joseph Degrave, replevin.
Nancy J. Kimbery vs. Kimberly "Tika" Yeager, forcible entry and detainer.
Doug Coyle, et al, vs. Kevin Dobias, et al, money judgment.
Judy K. Rich vs. Donald Ray Howard, indebtedness.
CIVIL CASES
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Debra L. Daniels, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Leann Gann, indebtedness.
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Martese Hammon, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Martha Wheeler, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Connie G. Baker, indebtedness.
Bank of America NA vs. Morgan Scott Hollan, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. John L. Greer, indebtedness.
Discover Bank vs. Rodger A. Moore, indebtedness.
CMRE Financial Services Inc., et al vs. Matthew Laken Hutson, breach agreement/contract.
CMRE Financial Services Inc., et al vs. Marvin R. Johnson, et al, breach agreement/contract.
OneMain Financial Group LLC, et al vs. Anisa Juarez, indebtedness.
OneMain Financial Group LLC, et al vs. Lynna Rupe, et al, indebtedness.
OneMain Financial Group LLC, et al vs. Michael Butler, indebtedness.
Gena Orr, et al vs. Melissa Dawn Lairmore, et al, negligence.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Randy A. Proctor, indebtedness.
First United Bk & Trust Co vs. Christopher D. Curtis, et al, foreclosure.
Security Bank vs. Trever Dean Metheny, et al, foreclosure.
Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC vs. Steven W. Kueny, et al, foreclosure.
Hannah Ward vs. B&H Construction, LLC, negligence.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Shelly Rosamond, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Sheri Stines, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Erika Pearce, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. David Trussell, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Andy Oswald, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Teri L. Winegar, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Brian Masingale, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Jon Hahn, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Paul Burke, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Troy Martin Sr., indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Farron L. Kempton, indebtedness.
Midland Funding, LLC vs. Chad Chapman, indebtedness.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Andrew Stephen Langford and Mattie Jane Anderson
Matthew James Scroggins and Stephanie Kathlene Caldwell
Preston Lavern Thomas Jr. and Sierra Nicholle Edwards
Wyatt Edward Holler and Cailey Ann Graham
Samuel Allen Mize and Brittany Leann Crofford
Jason Eugene Holcomb and Shelbie Taylor Hawkins
Justin Doyle Wilson Jr. and Ricki Kaylynn Martin
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Janice L. Simmons vs. Steven R. Simmons, divorce.
John H. Steele Jr. vs. Emily J. Hamner, divorce.
Karen L. Hansen vs. Jeffrey Wayne Hansen, divorce.
Alicia B. Contreras vs. Edgar Alejandro Reyes-Granados, divorce.
Randy Lee Harvey vs. Dina Theresa Harvey, divorce.
Kristina Marie Wood vs. Michael Kevin Wood, divorce.
Kyle Foth vs. Rachel F. Foth, divorce.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Amera Lacy Chalakee and minor child vs. Heath Avery Chalakee.
Marvin L. Porter, et al vs. Teresa Fry.
Samuel R. Asher vs. Joe M. Asher.
Summer Marie Scroggs and minor child vs. Dustin Minh Luu.
Esther Phillips vs. Joshua Feathers, et al.
Esther Phillips and minor children (2) vs. Jason Ray George.