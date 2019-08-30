Information in this column is obtained from public records at the Wagoner County Courthouse for the period ending August 29, 2019.
Not every incident leads to a charge under the law. If charges are filed, guilt, innocence or other liability is determined by a court of law.
Some names may be similar or even identical to those individuals not involved in these cases.
FELONIES
Jared Everett Batterson, of Coweta, unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance, child neglect (x3), conspiracy and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Billie Dwaine Brown of Muskogee, driving under the influence and driving under suspension.
Jerry Carnell England, of Muldrow, actual physical control.
Jeffrey Jammone Faulk, of Wagoner, first degree burglary, trespass after being forbidden, resisting an officer and threaten to perform act of violence.
Russell Eldon Lamb, of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary.
Brandon Charles Long, of Broken Arrow, second degree burglary.
Steven James Powers II, of Wagoner, second degree murder.
Tina Lynn Powers, of Wagoner, second degree murder.
Javier Estevan Rodriguez, of Broken Arrow, first degree burglary.
Curtis Dwayne Adams, of Muskogee, attempted first degree arson and assault on a police officer.
Tyler Allen Eastman, of Tulsa, child endangerment by driving under the influence, actual physical control, possession of controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
MISDEMEANORS
Nicholas Blocker of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Cheyanne Nycole Busby of Park Hill, public intoxication.
Nicholas Anthony Daniel of Muskogee, driving under the influence.
Carla Balbina Fain of Coweta, failure to pay taxes due state, failure to wear seatbelt, driving under suspension and failure to maintain insurance or security.
Alex Kinta Gaines of Redbird, driving under the influence.
Rodney Ray Gaither of Okay, driving under suspension.
Joe Bruce Gordon Jr. of Porter, driving under the influence and possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Melva Graines of Tulsa, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses.
Anthony Montrell Harris of Wagoner, trespass after being forbidden.
Wendell Earlvon Hines of Redbird, public intoxication.
Destin Montez Huff of Coweta, obstructing an officer.
Marquitta Nicole Huff of Coweta, obstructing an officer.
Jimmie Steve Lewallen of Inola, violation of protective order.
Jacob McElroy of Wagoner, driving under the influence.
Scott Eugene Melton of Ft. Gibson, trespass after being forbidden.
Barrett Cameron Norton of Coweta, driving under the influence.
Dena Marie Pritchett of Haskell, loiter in/injure/molest motor vehicle/joy ride, public intoxication and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jerry Andrew Ramsey of Broken Arrow, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Miguel Guadalupe Contreras, of Tulsa, possession of controlled dangerous substance.
David Wayne Jones, of Broken Arrow, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Philip Eric Blake Troy, of Tulsa, driving under the influence and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
SMALL CLAIMS
Jacob Peters vs. Joseph Lee Peters Creighton, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Sherry Lee Stallings vs. Cassandra Lee House, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Garden Walk of Coweta vs. Shawna McCoy, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Reynaldo Tinsay Sr. vs. Carl Williams, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
Crown Rental Services, LLC vs. Myron Wayne Nichols, replevin.
Zachary Rushing vs. Edward Veliz, money judgment.
Henley Properties, LLC vs. Marsha D. Jemison, et al, forcible entry and detainer.
CIVIL CASES
Progressive Car Finance LLC vs. Jacqueline King, indebtedness.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Elissa L. Srenco, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Mary Sorenson, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Robert J. Sisson, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Jerrell Jones, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Matthew A. Troquille, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Michael Ray Olson, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Shannon Greenberg, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Klayton C. Hickman, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Ricky Leon Miller, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Jeremy M. Bridgwater, indebtedness.
Capital One NA vs. Tammy L. Harless, indebtedness.
Midland Funding LLC vs. Matthew Stay, indebtedness.
Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Ryan Hawkins, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group Inc. vs. Booker A. Fields, indebtedness.
Geico Casualty Ins. Co. vs. John Gregory Nimal II, negligence.
Capital One Bank (USA) NA vs. Theresa L. Solber, indebtedness.
Onemain Financial Group Inc. vs. Craig N. Totten, indebtedness.
21st Mortgage Corp. vs. Carl Raymond Wright Jr., replevin.
Mid American Mortgage Inc. vs. Nathan A. Shaw-deceased, foreclosure.
Fort Gibson State Bank vs. Brandon Robert Kennedy, foreclosure.
Carl Bogler, et al vs. Leonard L. Jeter, damages.
Jeffrey Kyle vs. Doug Alexander, et al, personal injury.
Brittany Criger vs. State Farm Mutual Auto Ins. Co., breach agreement/contract.
Vanderbilt Mortgage & Finance vs. Jerron Tayshaun Ashley, et al, replevin.
First United Bank and Trust Co. vs. Serese Muncelle Powell, et al, foreclosure.
David Johnson vs. Rachel Eigen, breach of contract.
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Gary John Sigler and Tammy Lee Smisek
Jarrad Christopher Edwards and Kelsi Lea Hilderbrandt
FAMILY AND DOMESTIC
Selina S. Factor vs. James L. Factor, divorce.
Bethany Ann Smith vs. Christopher Michael Smith, divorce.
Amanda Jean Hill vs. Jeffrey Todd Hill, dissolution.
PROTECTIVE ORDERS
Lorraine Taya David Gates and minor children (4) vs. Sunni Givens.
Lorraine Taya David Gates and minor children (4) vs. Jayson Blake Gates.
Ellayna Donna May vs. Michael Franklin May.
Nancy Louise Moore, et al and minor child vs. Walter Cornelius.
Shawn Amber Hughes and minor vs. Andrew David Hughes.
Marc Lee May vs. Michael Franklin May
Major Colton May vs. Michael Franklin May